‘He Picked Striker’: Arman Tsarukyan Accuses Justin Gaethje of Avoiding a Grappling Challenge With UFC 313 Opponent Pick

Justin Gaethje’s UFC 313 fight came together in a hurry after Dan Hooker pulled out due to injury, leaving the UFC scrambling to find a replacement. According to Gaethje, 155ers like Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and Arman Tsarukyan were in contention for the spot but declined, and the UFC had to eventually settle on Rafael Fiziev. However, Tsarukyan has since washed his hands of the blame and is pointing a finger at Gaethje for ducking him.

The rising lightweight contender, who last pulled out of the Islam Makachev title fight at UFC 311 due to a back injury, had earlier claimed to have offered the promotion a catchweight (161 lbs) he would be comfortable with.

And now, he’s squarely blaming Gaethje, asserting that the former interim lightweight champion wanted to dance with a striker for his comeback fight.

In an interview with ‘The Schmo, ’ Tsarukyan elaborated on his claims and pointed out that just like him, another grappler, namely Mateusz Gamerot, was also in contention but had to be passed on due to Gaethje’s alleged insistence.

“I think Gaethje said no and he just picked the right opponent. Because he is supposed to fight with a striker, and he picked the striker.”

However, despite making the claims, Tsarukyan doesn’t seem too bothered to have been overlooked. In fact, he claims to be excited about his next fight, title shot or not.

Gaethje, on the other hand, has no issue taking on a grappler next.

Gaetjhe ready for Pound-for-Pound #1

Having almost been out for a year after the devastating KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 last year, Gaethje’s dream of an undisputed title fight appeared to have gone up in a puff of smoke.

But after UFC bossman Dana White asserted that he was still the #3 ranked lightweight in the world, the chances of a title fight against Makhachev were still high, Gaethje seems to have found a new lease on life.

After securing a dominant decision win over Fiziev over the weekend at UFC 313, he has not claimed that the Holloway loss shouldn’t matter in light of his otherwise fantastic track record.

He took to social media, asking White for a title shot and said, “I have to fight for the belt. I am ready.”

I won 3 out of my last 4, only losing in an exhibition fight. I have to fight for the belt. @danawhite I am ready. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 11, 2025



Now, whether or not he will be allowed the opportunity right of the bat remains to be seen. However, since he’s 1-1 in his last two fights, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has recommended a BMF title rematch against Holloway first… perpaps to prove that his comeback win against Diziev at 38 years old wasn’t just a flash in the pan.