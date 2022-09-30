WATCH: When WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey Bashed Fans in A in Profane YouTube Rant!

Before the event of WrestleMania 35, women’s superstar Ronda Rousey bashed the fans of WWE in a profane rant on YouTube.

The year 2019 witnessed the 35th edition of WrestleMania. The event included a total of sixteen matches. Out of the sixteen four were on the Kickoff pre-show. WWE women’s superstar Ronda Rousey was only a few weeks away from writing history by featuring in the main event of WrestleMania.

Before that, however, the UFC Hall of Famer had a coarse message for WWE and its fans who were booing her.

Ronda crashed a segment that featured Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. In the segment, she made it crystal clear that she is fed up with the fans of the company.

Ronda said that she did everything she could to respect this business. The wrestler further said that she poured her heart out and sacrificed her body. All for the entertainment of the fans of wrestling.

She further questioned the fans asking what they do give her in return. Expressing her disappointment the wrestler said that the fans booed her out of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It should be considered that Staples Center in Los Angeles happens to be the home of Ronda.

Speaking about Becky Lynch, the wrestler said that she works her expletive off to entertain but they cheer for Lynch while Ronda is out there.

She further added that Ronda is done with pretending and she no longer is in the business for the entertainment of the fans. She also added that she would break Charlotte and Becky’s noses if she so much as sneezed in their direction.

“I did everything I could, everything I could to respect this business. I worked my [expletive] off, and I exceeded every expectation. Did poured my heart out and sacrificed my body for your entertainment. And what’d you do, huh? You booed me out of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, my home. You cheer for Becky while I’m out here working my [expletive] off to entertain you. Well, you know what? No. I’m done pretending. I am no longer here to entertain you. I would break Charlotte and Becky’s noses if I so much as sneezed in their direction.”

It should be noted here that the speech was originally crafted to turn Ronda into a heel character. The transformation of Ronda into a heel character was planned just before she enters the event of WrestleMania.

Ronda followed it up by turning the dial up to 11 in an extremely profane rant in a YouTube vlog. In the vlog, the women’s wrestler stated that she is no more following the orders of WWE. She further went on to inform the fans that wrestling is fake and scripted.

You can find the video of the same below.