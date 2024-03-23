Historic UFC 300 Draws Criticism Over Lackluster Poster Compared to Iconic UFC 200 and UFC 100

One of the biggest events of the year takes place in a few weeks in the form of UFC 300 and they are already bashing the event badly. Dana White promised and delivered fans an extremely stacked card from the first fight all the way to the main event. However, the main event was a let down according to a few fans. Making things worse, it appears as though that is not the only thing that has let fans down about UFC 300.

‘Homeoffight’ on Instagram shared a collage of the fight poster of UFC 100, UFC 200 and UFC 300. The fight posters for UFC 100 as well as 200 featured photos of all the fighters as well as creative graphics that expressed the magnitude of the event. In comparison, the poster for UFC 300 is extremely meek. Needless to say, fans did not approve of the poster. Here are some of the best reactions to the poster for the upcoming UFC 300.

One fan said, “UFC 500 is gonna be a screenshot of the notes app.”

Another fan added jokingly, “The worse the poster the better the card?”

“And the person who did it probably got paid a lot to do sum I can do” – commented a fan poking fun at the poster.

“mma fans spend so much time hating on stupid things” – stated a fan who had no issues with the poster.

A fan commented jokingly, “Intern made a Canva poster.”

However, even after criticizing the event significantly, a closer look will reveal that the card actually has several interesting fights that the fans might look forward to.

A closer look at UFC 300 and the fights on the card

UFC 300 will be headlined by Alex Pereira taking on Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight belt. In addition to that, there will be two more title fights. The first one being Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan–for women’s strawweight title. The third ‘title’ fight is between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ belt.



This will be preceded by Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. The winner of this fight will most likely get the next shot at Islam Makhachev. The opening bout on the main card is Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage. This fight got a lot of hate from fans due to its placement on the card. UFC fans were not happy that the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Jiri Prochazka and others were left on the prelim card in order for Nickal to be on the main card.