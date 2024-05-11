UFC Fans Flood Dana White and Co. with Demands for Renato Moicano vs Paddy Pimblett Fight: “Should Be a Banger”

Although Renato Moicano just secured a TKO against Jalin Turner at UFC 300, he is eager to step back into the octagon as soon as possible. Well, now even his preferred opponent has been revealed as Moicano himself challenged Paddy Pimblett for a face-off at the upcoming UFC 304 event in Manchester. At this moment, Tom Aspinall is the only fighter confirmed for UFC 304, but we might get another fight announcement since Pimblett appears to be up for the challenge.

“I’m keen for this fight. Should be a banger”

“i want this @ufc @danawhite please try to make this happen money Moicano want this the fans want this make it happen UFC”

“I love it!! Paddy ain’t scared!! Hell of a fight. Pretty obvious one too. They have to make this happen!!”

The Scouser is ready for the fight. He responded to the call out on X, asking the Brazilian to send the contract so he could sign it and return it the same night.

Paddy Pimblett accepts Renato Moicano’s fight offer and claims he will sign the contract immediately

The last time we saw Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon was at UFC 296 against Tony Ferguson. Although he has remained below the radar since then, the Englishman was quick to respond to Moicano’s challenge on X, saying,

“Let’s do it then. Send me the contract, I’ll sign it and have it back by tonight.”

Paddy Pimblett taking on Renato Moicano in Manchester is sure to be a banger. While both fighters have their way with words and can definitely sell a fight, it will also be a good matchup for the division with two rising contenders taking each other on. Hence, with fans now more than eager to witness such a clash, the ball is definitely in Dana White and the UFC’s court.