“Fu*king Accusation”: Aaron Rodgers Joins Joe Rogan to Address Misunderstood Comments About Jimmy Kimmel

Joe Rogan is the host of one of the biggest podcasts in the world. For many years now, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has been the home to some of the biggest names as they discuss and debate ideas with Rogan. The 56-year-old hosts experts from all walks of life with a view to educate his audience about the different topics in the world. Most recently, he was joined by Aaron Rodgers who clarified his recent comments involving Jimmy Kimmel.

Rodgers found himself in hot water last month after making serious accusations against Kimmel. The 40-year-old stated that he believed Kimmel was one of the names on the infamous Epstein. Jimmy Kimmel hit back at Rodgers threatening legal action if he continued to make such statements.

Recently while talking to Joe Rogan, Rodgers clarified his stance on what he said about Kimmel. He stated that he actually meant to say something else but his comments were taken out of context by the media. The New York Jets quarterback added,

“No. Nobody watched the f*king clip that’s why. They just saw the headline, ‘oh its the anti vax guy let’s f*king hammer him… And look I said this when I got back on the show, that is a big f*king accusation that I would not make. And I said Jimmy, I am glad you’re not on the list. All I am asking is let’s have the same energy for you talking about the vax.”



Aaron Rodgers is currently healing miraculously after suffering a torn achilles. Rodgers suffered a season ending injury in his very first game with the New York Jets. The 40-year-old shocked the world by returning to practice weeks before he was expected to do so. Rodgers will be hoping for a strong off season before starting off the 2024 season strong.

However, amidst all the controversy surrounding Rodgers, Joe Rogan is making leaping progresses with his podcast.

Joe Rogan signs a massive new deal with Spotify

Rogan shocked the world when he signed an exclusive deal with streaming giant Spotify in 2020. The deal is expected to be in the $200 million range. It also made ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ exclusive to Spotify. Four years on from signing the deal, it was announced last week that Rogan extended his contract with Spotify, which is of a whopping $250 million.

However, this time around, the podcast will not be exclusive to Spotify. Rather, it will be available on all other streaming platforms. Rogan is expected to have pocketed another massive 9-figure payday thanks to this deal.