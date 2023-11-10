“Holy Shit”: Fans Stunned After Old Picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov With ‘Russian Brock Lesnar’ Resurfaces

Sergei Pavlovich is set to take on arguably the most important fight in his UFC career at UFC 295. The Russian fighter will face the English fighter Tom Aspinall for the Interim heavyweight title. Prior to the fight, a throwback picture shared on Twitter shows fans just how massive the Russian fighter is. The picture in question here was one from 2017. In the picture, Pavlovich stood next to Khabib Nurmagomedov while visiting the American Kickboxing Academy for a training session.

‘The Eagle’ is by no means short, he stands at five feet and ten-inches. Despite that he looked dwarfish next to Pavlovich who at the time was fighting for the promotion ‘Fight Nights Global’. Needless to say, the picture shocked the MMA fans and garnered a few interesting reactions as well. Here are some of the best reactions to the picture shared.

One fan said, “Jeez, that looks wild lol He looks absolutely massive in that picture, like a Russian Brock Lesnar!.”

Another fan added, “Wtf Pavlovich is so much bigger than him. I thought Khabib walked around 230 lbs.”

“Holy shit he’s massive”– commented a bewildered fan.

Another fan commented, “And Khabib’s not a small dude either. That’s wild and really puts the size of Pav into perspective.”

Fans were set to witness a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. Unfortunately, Jones withdrew from the fight due to an injury just a few weeks ago. The UFC was then forced to make changes to the card. The promotion made Pereira vs Prochazka the new main event and booked an interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Will Sergei Pavlovich be able to follow the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov as a Russian UFC champion? Let’s take a closer look

Sergei Pavlovich to follow the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 295?

Pavlovich joined the UFC as a champion from another organisation. Unfortunately, Pavlovich succumbed to a loss in his second UFC fight which derailed his plans a bit. Since then he has gone on to win his next six fights and will be hoping to make that seven at UFC 295.

While Oleg Taktarov was the first Russian UFC champion, ‘The Eagle’ was the most notable one. He put Russian mixed martial arts, and sambo on the map thanks to his dominant performances. Pavlovich will be aiming to add his name to the list of Russian champions in the promotion at UFC 295. However, that will be easier said than done against Tom Aspinall.

Pavlovich is the betting favorite going into the fight. However, Aspinall is not a fighter to be taken lightly. When two heavyweight knockout specialists trade blow for blow, the outcome is always unpredictable. Nevertheless, Pavlovich will be aiming to come out victorious and add UFC gold to his already impressive resume.