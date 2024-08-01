UFC Star Renato Moicano Says Big Bonuses Keep Fighters Hungry to Finish After Dana White Axes ‘Bonus Bumps’

April 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: RENATO MOICANO (19-5-1) of Brasilia, Brazil defeats JALIN TURNER (14-8) of Fontana, CA by TKO (strikes) at 4:11 of round 2 during UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240413_zsp_o117_029 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Since the UFC 300 event, Dana White has been increasing the bonus prize from the usual $50k on the request of the fighters and it has made for some very interesting cards. In fact, Renato Moicano even based his entire performance on the bonus at UFC 300. But following the disappointing card at UFC 304, White has categorically refused to do so again and Moicano simply doesn’t agree with his reason.

The Brazilian star was a part of the historic UFC 300 fight card as he took on Jalin Turner. The fight was not going to plan for him as he got knocked down by his opponent.

However, in a recent episode of the Show me The Money podcast, the Brazilian spoke about what motivated him to come back and win,

“I remember when he knocked me down on the first, I said f*ck that I’m not losing that $300k. To me, personally, I got motivated by that right.”

Being true to his moniker ‘Money’, the UFC fighter could not pass up the opportunity to win $300k. So he came back from a losing position to beat Jalin Turner.

Renato Moicano thinks the UFC should practice this more often since it adds an added incentive for fighters to go all out in the octagon.

Besides, the UFC and its president have often been criticized and rightfully so for paying the fighters peanuts as the company has been raking in billions in valuation. The fight of the night bonus has remained seemingly unchanged since the days when the company was new. As a matter of fact, the UFC has also been sued by its own former fighters for it.

Besides, UFC 304 was a sad, sad event for many reasons including poor production values, a bizarre early morning schedule and a generally mid card.

Besides, while upgrading the fight of the night bonus and other increments in pay haven’t been the solution to anything yet, they certainly do motivate the fighters to go out there and give it all.

Moicano, however, doesn’t need any incentive in his next fight after receiving a call out from Paddy Pimblett.

Moicano responds to Pimblett’s call-out following his UFC 304 win

The Brazilian was sitting at home enjoying the UFC 304 event when he heard the scouser calling him out. After choking off King Green in spectacular fashion, Pimblett called out Moicano to everyone’s delight.

‘Money’ is currently set to fight Benoit-Saint Denis. However, as he revealed in a recent YouTube video, he is ready to take on Pimblett after the BSD fight. Congratulating Pimblett on getting a ranking, the Brazilian said that now he was going to have to beat him.

“One things for sure, I’m not f*cking losing to Benoit-Saint Denis I’m telling you and I’m beating Paddy Pimblett after that.”

Renato Moicano says Paddy Pimblett is “f*cked”: “One things for sure, I’m not f*cking losing to Benoit-Saint Denis I’m telling you and I’m beating Paddy Pimblett after that. So congratulations you’re in the top 15 and now you’re f*cked. Money Moicano will beat your f*cking… pic.twitter.com/nX1FsIcpCe — FightCrack (@FightCrack) July 30, 2024

Pimblett meanwhile, has been on a hype train since his days of having the Beatles haircut. And now he’s proven to everyone that he can not only hang with the best in the game, he can finish them off with ease. So despite how confident Moicano may sound, he has a proper fight on his hands.