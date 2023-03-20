How Did Andrew Tate Get Rich? A Look Into the $700 Million Worth Influencer’s ‘Controversial’ Empire

Andrew Tate has had an unprecedented rise to the top. The former kickboxer came out of virtually nowhere to become an instantly recognizable personality. At one point of time, he was the most googled man in the world, with higher searches than even former President Donald Trump and other top social media influencers. He calls himself the “World’s first trillionaire” and while we know that is not true, he is still a self-made multi-millionaire. But what did he do to earn his millions? How did he get rich? Before we get into that, let us first talk about who Andrew Tate is.

Andrew Tate was born in the United States. His father, Emory Tate, was an international chess master. After his parents divorced, Tate and his brother Tristan were taken to England by their mother.

Like his father, Tate was into chess and competed in tournaments for adults while still a child. However, by 2005, he moved into the world of martial arts to support himself.

By 2009, he won his first kickboxing championship, the British ISKA Full Contact Cruiserweight Championship, and became the number one ranked fighter in his division in all of Europe.

By 2013, Tate became a two-division world champion. However, his first claim to fame came outside of combat sports.

In 2016, Andrew Tate appeared on the British reality show Big Brother, where he came under public scrutiny for making homophobic and racist remarks on social media. He was removed from the show after footage emerged of him hitting a woman with a belt. Tate, however, claimed that he and the women were friends and the act was consensual.

These actions would soon become the origin of the Top G, as he burst into global infamy not too long after.

How did Andrew Tate get rich?

Andrew Tate was making $100,000 dollars per fight during his time as a kickboxer. Realizing that the sport would never allow him to live the lifestyle he desired, he moved into entrepreneurship. With a former co-worker, Tate started a Television Advertising company.

This was basically a Ponzi scheme, with Tate even admitting that he was using money from new clients to pay old clients.

He made his first million after switching to a Webcam Modeling Company with his brother. They originally started with 4 models and at one point of time, had 70 women working for them. They were making as much as half a million dollars per month.

However, with the business getting difficult to maintain and manage, they decided to downsize it and instead focussed their attention on more profitable ventures.

The Webcam Modeling Company was transformed into an OnlyFans management business. With only 10 models now, they still manage to generate $200,000 dollars per month!

Andrew Tate also has his own casino. In fact, he has 15 of them all over Romania! However, he had to temporarily close them down due to the pandemic. Although, he is eager to get them up and running again.

But his biggest break came through his Hustlers University Program.

The Real World A.K.A. Hustler’s University

Andrew Tate was already selling online courses in his late 20s on various topics such as how to get in shape fast and how to improve your relationships among many others. He did not make a lot of money from it, but it eventually gave rise to The Real World, also known as Hustler’s University.

He teaches 18 different methods to create wealth through these online courses and charges $49.99 per month for it. The courses run entirely through a private Discord server.

Many people claim that his program is a pyramid scheme, with members being paid to promote the program.

However, this didn’t stop videos of him appearing everywhere on social media. Tate became infamous for his toxic masculinity and misogynistic views. Not long after, he took over all of social media.

He was eventually seen as a dangerous influence to the younger generation today and was banned from several social media platforms for his controversial stance on several delicate matters.

However, this controversy only enhanced his notoriety.

His Hustler’s University program now has 100,000 students subscribed, which means he makes $5 million from this business alone!

The War Room

Hustler’s University, or The Real World, is a subsidy to a private network owned by Tate, dubbed the War Room. The War Room is a private member’s club that costs $4,497.

This club consists of a global network of approximately 4,000 members in over 70 different countries who communicate over topics such as how to increase their income, understand women, how to raise children and many more.

In short, it is a club that helps men come together and talk about how to be men.

In fact, Tate regularly ties up with members to launch businesses. Andrew Tate usually invests in brilliant business ideas from members who lack the capital to fund the project,

Tate values progress in this club, and any member not performing at a high level can be kicked out of this private membership.

Apart from Hustler’s University and the War Room, Andrew Tate also makes money by selling merchandise and supplements online.

Why was Andrew Tate arrested?

On 29th December 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania alongside his brother Tristan. They were taken into custody on suspicion of human trafficking, r*pe and forming an organized crime group. The Tate brothers, alongside two women, were accused of coercing victims into creating paid p*rnography for social media.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency alleged that the Tate brothers pursued women by misinterpreting their intentions as being romantic before forcing them to create explicit content for OnlyFans,

Incidentally, last year in April, a man called the U.S. embassy and reported that his former girlfriend, an American citizen, was being held captive by the Tate brothers. Their house was raided by police, and they found two women, an American and a Romanian, who claimed that they were forced to stay there against their will.

The brothers were interrogated and released. This time, however, the situation has been much more different from their previous encounter with the authorities.

They were originally detained for 30 days before their stay was extended by 30 days and then another 30 days. Tate has requested to be released four times since his arrest but has been turned down every time.

Romanian Authorities have also seized 29 assets totaling to almost $4 million!

If convicted, these assets will be forfeited to the state, who will use them to pay damages to the victims.