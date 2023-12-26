UFC 300: Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar – A Christmas Wish UFC Star Wants to See Fulfilled

For UFC 300, we’ve heard many potential names that fans want to see on the historic event for the company. It started with Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, and now the talk is about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being the headliner of the event. And it’s not just them; there are wild theories about Ronda Rousey returning and others. Speaking of wild theories, UFC fighter Michael Chiesa shared a wild fight he wants to see, and it’s between former heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar.

Yes, you heard it right. UFC Welterweight fighter Chiesa, on X, shared a post talking about his Christmas wish. He wished for the fight between Cormier and Lesnar at next year’s April 13th event. He wrote;

“All I want for Christmas is @dc_mma vs @BrockLesnar at #UFC300.”

Indeed, it is next to impossible and wild to think that Brock Lesnar would fight in the octagon. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ has been inactive since 2016, and it’s been almost 8 years since he has fought inside the octagon. There is no sign of him returning. On the flip side, Cormier, during his last fight announcing his retirement, stated he is not interested in fighting unless there is a title fight. Since then, he has been part of the commentary team.

Talking about the reason why fans and Chiesa want Lesnar vs Cormier to fight at UFC 300 is because the WWE superstar confronted DC in 2018.

Adding to that, Lesnar has been part of two milestone events, UFC 200 and 100. Consequently, fans and now Chiesa want Lesnar to be part of the event. But it doesn’t seem to be happening as the UFC President himself doesn’t think it will happen.

UFC 300: What Did Dana White Stated About The Future of Brock Lesnar?

A few months back, widespread reports on the internet suggested that fight fans might witness the return of Lesnar and Ronda Rousey at UFC 300. Considering Rousey’s departure from WWE and Lesnar’s prolonged inactivity, fans speculated about the comeback of these former WWE and UFC champions to the octagon. Unfortunately, dashing everyone’s dreams, White, in an interview with SI.com, stated that they are not coming back. He stated;

“I get why everybody asks. I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.”

Indeed, both Lesnar and Rousey have been superstars in the company, making significant contributions to the sport. Lesnar emerged as a breakout star, while Rousey, the first-ever women’s signee, held the championship for an extended period. The news of their absence at upcoming events disappoints those who were eager to see them. Nevertheless, it remains interesting to see who will be part of this milestone event.