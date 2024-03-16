“I Do This for Real”: Conor McGregor Believes MMA Background Gives Him Edge Over Hollywood Action Stars

Conor McGregor has officially made it into Hollywood, and he believes he is better than his competition. ‘The Notorious’ is making his acting debut in the upcoming Road House movie, which will be released on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. The Irishman plays the villain in the remake of the 1989 classic, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the protagonist. In a recent interview for ‘Good Morning Britain’ on YouTube, he revealed what sets him apart from other action heroes.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s acting career has sidelined his UFC career for the time being. However, there is still a lot of hype for his upcoming movie Road House. While talking to the host of the show Richard on ‘Good Morning Britain,’ McGregor spoke about how he is different from any action star in the Hollywood industry:

“I do this for real, I came from the fighting world, I am in the fighting world, I am immersed in it. So there’s not an action star in Hollywood that could take me on, and that’s a fact.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 4:54 onwards):

Given that he comes from a fighting background, ‘The Notorious’ believes he has an upper hand in doing actions. Not only that, Conor McGregor is also of the opinion that he could be the next Arnold Schwarzenegger of the Hollywood industry, an athlete turned action star who did very well for himself. While at the premiere of his new movie, Conor McGregor was worried for his mother. There was a scene in the movie that the Irishman did not tell his mother about.

Conor McGregor is worried about his mother seeing the R-rated scene of him in the movie Road House

Conor McGregor was buzzing at the premiere of his new movie Road House. Ahead of its worldwide release on March 21, the Irishman attended the movie premiere.

The movie will only be available on streaming platforms. MGM and Amazon have decided not to release it in theatres. However, they held a screening in London for the UK premiere of the movie.

During the premiere, McGregor spoke about how he is excited for his family to watch the movie in an interview with MMA Junkie:

Advertisement

“I’m excited for my mother and family….here watching it, so they have not watched the movie yet..I’ll be nervous about my mother seeing it because I haven’t told her so she’s gonna see it tonight.”

Take a look at the video:



Conor McGregor did not tell his mother about his ‘n*de’ scene in the movie. However, he would not be there when his mother watched it, as he revealed he would leave. It would have been an awkward situation if he was in the theater as the R-rated scene played on the big screen.