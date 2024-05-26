Paulo Costa’s Flirty Gesture Towards UFC’s Heartthrob Nina-Marie Daniele Gets a “Well Played” From Mike O’Hearn

Paulo Costa is a funny man who likes having a good time. He regularly engages in social media content by posting skits in collaboration with other fighters. But this time, he took a step further and really hit on Nina-Marie Daniele. While you may think, ‘wow, cringe’, bodybuilder Mike O’Hearn was left impressed.

In ‘Borrachinha’s’ latest Instagram skit, he asks an oblivious Nina Marie Daniele if she wants his secret juice. While Nina was being Nina, in response to his witty pickup line, O’Hearn commented saying,

“@borrachinhamma well played”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele)

Mike O’Hearn and Paulo Costa have already made a video together previously where they made fun of the PED allegations against the Brazilian. They used his infamous ‘Secret Juice’ to make their point. The video had gone viral with fans loving this new version of Paulo Costa.

Now, following their viral video, the pair are looking to collaborate again. In fact, O’Hearn recently revealed that he wants to collaborate with Nina Marie Daniele as well.

Mike O’Hearn wants to shoot a skit with Paulo Costa & Nina Marie Daniele

Mike O’Hearn wants to be in the next Nina Drama video. The UFC content creator has been a breath of fresh air to UFC discourse on the internet. She posts funny skits and ridiculous interviews involving UFC stars, all of whom seem rather comfortable with her around.

Mind you, these guys are killers and on most days, they appear so. But when Nina comes to town, everyone leaves the show with a laugh and a good time, also having increased their social media cred.

And now O’Hearn wants to be a part of it alongside Paulo Costa.

“Ready lol”

Mike O’Hearn is ready to collab with Nina Marie Daniele and Paulo Costa pic.twitter.com/VCI3dDxZ33 — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) May 26, 2024

The comment asked for a collaboration between Paulo Costa, Nina Marie Daniele, and Mike O’Hearn. The fitness influencer immediately agreed to it.

It would be an amazing collaboration, as the UFC fighters delve into the world of social media more and more. Costa has done an amazing job of showcasing his humor through his skits and along with Nina, they would truly be unhinged.

Add O’Hearn to the list and this could be the funniest thing combat sports fans have seen since Islam Makhachev trash-talked DC on his own show and ESPN changed the name of the show to Fat Guy/Bad Guy.