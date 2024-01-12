“I Fu*king Made So Much Money”: Ex-UFC Star Mike Perry Details Life After BKFC and Plans for Retirement

Although every sport presents the threat of serious injuries, combat sports stands way above all in this field. But it’s often the legacy and the massive payouts in combat sports that lure people into it. However, due to the risks involved, fighters often set up future sources of income to support themselves after their retirement. Recently, the former UFC flyweight champ, Demetrious Johnson, posed a similar question to the famous BKFC star, Mike Perry, when he appeared on ‘DJ’s’ YouTube podcast.

Advertisement

‘DJ’ wanted to know what was going to be Perry’s source of income after he hung up his gloves. However, ‘Platinum’ started his answer from a different point. He talked about how he had earned a lot of money from his BKFC career, which helps him live a comfortable life currently. He also laid stress on the fact that he had made a lot of money by just fighting for 4 mins, two times in 2023. The ‘King Of Violence’ said:

“4 Mins. Twice a year. I fuc**ng made so much money”

Advertisement

However, it was apparent that he had plans to build alternative sources of income as well. Talking about this point, ‘Platinum’ said:

“It’s brands, it’s sponsors, it’s my own business, real estate, it’s gotta be something”

Well, it’s quite apparent that Perry also has plans to turn one of his interests into a revenue-gaining venture. But as of now, he isn’t pretty clear about which way to go. But his “so much money” words will possibly make a lot of fans wonder about how much money has he earned from his BKFC career.

Mike Perry BKFC career earnings

Several reports say that Perry used to pocket somewhere around $200k to $250k for each BKFC previously. He received these figures as remunerations for his first three fights under the promotion. Hence, it’s quite apparent that ‘Platinum’ had already made $750k from his first three BKFC fights. But a lot of reports also say that Perry signed a multi-fight contract with BKFC a month back for a staggering $8M.

Advertisement

The terms of the contract increased Perry’s per-fight payout to reportedly $1M. Several sources also say that Perry bagged a whopping $1M for his last BKFC fight against the former UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez as well. But looking at Perry’s fighting spirit and the amount of his BKFC contract, it won’t be wrong to say that he will keep pocketing such staggering amounts of money for his fights.