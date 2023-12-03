Mike Perry BKFC Earnings: How Much Money Did the Ex-UFC Star Make in His BKFC Career?

The main event of BKFC 56 presented a perfect showdown for the fans who love witnessing a slugfest. The noted ex-UFC stars, Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez, put up an absolutely vicious show of striking inside the BKFC squared circle. Despite getting stunned by Alvarez’s strong strikes in the first round, ‘Platinum’ Perry made a superb comeback in the second stanza. The face of BKFC rocked ‘The Underground King’ several times with his brutal strikes which caused Alvarez’s corner to call off the fight.

As a result, Perry still stands undefeated in his BKFC run to date. But it won’t be wrong to say that a BKFC fighter takes a lot more damage per fight as compared to their UFC counterparts. This might compel a lot of fans to think that he must be making a lot more money in BKFC than he used to make during his UFC tenure. But is it true? Let’s try to find out how much money has Mike Perry made from his BKFC career to date.

‘The SportsLite‘ says ‘Platinum’ used to earn something around $200k to $250k for each of his BKFC fights. If we consider the upper limit, Perry must have earned about $750k from his first three BKFC fights. But lately, he signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC for a staggering $8M. According to ‘Insidesport’s’ report, this deal boosted the Michigan native’s per-fight earnings by a huge margin. It may be said that Perry pocketed nearly $1M for his BKFC 56 showdown against Alvarez.

A simple calculation will tell us that ‘Platinum’ Perry has already earned about $1.75M from his BKFC career to date. However, the pace at which he is going in his BKFC career may be enough to add many more millions to his bank. But where does his earnings stand as compared to his UFC career?

Has Mike Perry’s income from BKFC already surpassed his UFC career earnings?

Several sources say that Perry currently holds a net worth of an estimated $2M excluding multiple other assets and possessions. But, his life probably wasn’t this good during his tenure with the UFC. Despite stepping inside the octagon fifteen times in his entire UFC career, Perry reportedly made just $1.24M.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that his estimated BKFC earnings have surpassed his income from the UFC by a significant margin. However, Perry’s current form indicates that this gap will only keep on growing bigger.