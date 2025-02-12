“I Think MMA Guru is Wrong”; Daniel Cormier Strongly Disputes Popular Creator Questioning USA Wrestling Credentials

Tatiana Suarez’s loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 312 might have had a cascade of reasons behind it, but for YouTuber MMA Guru it was a sign that he could no longer put his faith in US wrestling. However, DC is happy to call him out for being wrong.

During his fight against Weili, Suarez looked overwhelmed by the Chinese fighter’s power. Weili not only outstruck her on the feet but also shut her takedowns. Every time they were on the ground, Weili found top control and at the end of 5 rounds, won the fight by a unanimous decision.

It should be noted that although Suarez has made it to a title shot, she is coming back from a plethora of injuries and a bout with cancer. Had this fight been a few years ago when she first rose to prominence, the results might have been more competitive. However, none of that seems to matter to MMA Guru, who called out UFC legends like Cormier and Chael Sonnen, claiming they had convinced him that American wrestlers were unstoppable in MMA.

But DC wasn’t having any of it. He countered Guru’s take in an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show on YouTube, explaining why the landscape of wrestling in MMA has changed and said,

“Those guys are making more money in wrestling, so they’re sticking around a little longer, some are playing football… So there’s just these great wrestlers that aren’t coming to fighting as frequently as they used to. I think MMA Guru is wrong,”

Cormier also analyzed what went wrong for Suarez in her fight against Weili. According to him, Suarez’s biggest mistake was relying too much on double-leg takedowns. “Nowadays, everyone knows to defend a double leg,” Cormier pointed out, suggesting that she should have switched up her approach to keep Weili guessing.

Despite Cormier pushing back against MMA Guru’s claims, the debate over the effectiveness of wrestling in MMA continues. Well, as expected, The MMA Guru is not going to take one on the chin quietly after being called out by both ‘DC‘ and Sonnen like that.

MMA Guru prepares his response

It didn’t help matters that Cormier admitted that he didn’t even know who MMA Guru was but made it clear that he disagreed with everything he said. After hearing these comments, the content creator was taken aback by how strongly DC reacted to his take, especially since he was trying to stir up an important debate.

Did DC take it too personally, having been a product of the same wrestling system MMA Guru was criticizing? Nobody can say for sure but now, Guru is planning to fire back. Taking to social media, he teased a response, saying,

“Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen made their response to my take on US wrestling in modern MMA on the recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy on ESPN. Welcome to the algorithm boys. I don’t know what I possibly could have done to annoy DC in such a way. Tomorrow, I respond…”

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen made their response to my take on US wrestling in modern MMA on the recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy on ESPN Welcome to the algorithm boys I don’t know what I possibly could have done to annoy DC in such a way Tomorrow, I respond… pic.twitter.com/7DOouyaUD5 — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) February 11, 2025

With Guru gearing up for his rebuttal, could this be the start of a new MMA rivalry between the outspoken analyst and the former UFC champion? Regardless, this might be a really fun few days on MMA Twitter!