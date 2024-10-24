“If It Touch You, Salaam Alaikum”: Khamzat Chimaev Suggests His Right Hand is Capable of Ending Fights with Single Shot

UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev claims he can knock anyone out in the UFC with a single hit. Usually, a ‘Borz’ fight is full of takedowns and dominance on the ground, with very little to no KO threat. To put it in perspective, he has fought 7 times in the UFC, and of those 7 fights, only two have been won via way of knockout.

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping for his YouTube channel, he spoke about the areas where his next opponent Robert Whittaker could give him problems but then asserted that his one-shot punching power would trump the Aussie’s persistence.

“He’s a good striker, my striking is not so bad as well. I have a good right hand, if it touch you, Salaam Alaikum.”

Chimaev claims that all he needs to do to secure a KO is touch someone with his right hand. While that has not been the case yet, it would be prudent to note that he hasn’t had to resort to his power in striking yet.

Now, this could also be a way to throw Robert Whittaker off and get him into thinking that ‘Borz‘ will try to out-strike him come Saturday night.

If it is, it doesn’t seem to be working on the former champion. The Aussie recently revealed what he was expecting from the Chechen on Saturday night.

Whittaker reveals Chimaev’s game plan

Being a seasoned veteran of the sport, Whittaker knows a leopard doesn’t change spots. ‘Borz’ will do what he has been doing all his UFC career, and start out strong, he will take the fight to the ground as quickly and as viciously as he can. Because that’s what he’s been doing all his life, it’s what he’s been trained to do, and more importantly, it works!

In a recent press conference ahead of the UFC 308 event, Whittaker answered a question about the Chechen’s gameplan and asserted:

“I am expecting him to come out hard and aggressive from the first second to the last. And I have prepared accordingly for that… I am ready to sprint for 25 minutes.”

Whittaker will be looking to ride out the initial onslaught and pressure from Chimaev.

The Russian is known to get tired in the later rounds, he had almost faded against Gilbert Burns, and had Kamaru Usman taken the fight on a longer notice period or if he had those championship rounds at his disposal, Chimaev would have been part of a very different conversation right now.

So ‘The Reaper’ will be hoping he can survive until the later rounds and then begin the reaping when ‘Borz’ eventually slows down.