“The Government’s Not Gonna Change”: Joe Rogan Destroys $600M Worth Magnate for His Political Views on the JRE Show

The UFC color commentator Joe Rogan rebuked an entrepreneur on his famous show, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ for having a one-sided view of the government.

The 55-year-old MMA enthusiast is a very vocal personality. Despite facing a lot of criticism for his uncensored views, Rogan remained unfazed and still continues to talk his mind on his show.

Showing the same characteristics, the comedian recently destroyed famous American magnate Jann Wenner, co-founder of the popular culture magazine Rolling Stone, on one of the episodes of the JRE show.

The founder of Rolling Stone Magazine suggested the government NEEDS to regulate the internet. So @joerogan demolished him in 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cM6ElAISfK — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 10, 2022

Wenner was a guest on the #1877 episode of the show. During this, the duo talked about censorship of the internet. The Rolling Stone co-founder suggested that the government should regulate the internet.

However, the UFC veteran commentator was totally against it. Rogan dismissed Wenner’s idea by stating that the government might regulate the internet in a way that suits their best interest similar to banking, environment, and energy.

Still, the $600 million worth entrepreneur was of the opinion that the government might change. However, Rogan shut him down by saying, “But the government’s not gonna change either.”

Joe Rogan losses top spot to Kim Kardashian

The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith, Kim Kardashian’s recently released true-crime podcast, dethroned the 55-year-old podcaster to claim the top place on the U.S. list.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘The System’ Podcast Beats Joe Rogan’s And Meghan Markle’s Shows https://t.co/qiuk4DTWDv pic.twitter.com/yD7sHo9nuA — Izu Uhiara (@OMGStacks) October 11, 2022

Previously, the UFC color commentator was dethroned from the top spot in the U.S. market by Meghan Markle’s Archetypes. Rogan’s program eventually reclaimed its position, though.

But now, the JRE show is again in the second position on the list. Nevertheless, the program has previously dropped off the list, it always returns to the top of the rankings quickly.

