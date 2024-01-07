Ilia Topuria Spars Ex-UFC Champion 25-Lbs Heavier Than Him, Fans Left Impressed

Ilia Topuria has showcased his insane boxing skills multiple times, including his KO victory over Jai Herbert. This is why a lot of fans and UFC pundits are considering him to be Alexander Volkanovski’s toughest rival to date. Recently, a video of ‘El Matador’ surfaced on ‘X’ that showcased him sparring with the noted former UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. The fans couldn’t resist presenting similar opinions in the comment section.

The video showcased Topuria working mostly on his defensive skills. He worked on his head and foot movement to defend several strikes from Usman while finding a few gaps and landing his own strikes.

But most fans may agree that different persons can often have different perspectives regarding the same thing. Similarly, despite most fans praising Topuria’s boxing skills in the comments section, a few also chose to pick faults in it. One of the appreciative comments read, “Topuria is insanely gifted as a boxer”.

Another one also appreciated Topuria’s striking, writing, “His skills are excellent. He is a phenom”

One more fan pointed out, “Illia’s body shots are beautiful”.

However, one of the fans objected, saying, “Still loses to Volk”

Well, the fans may get polarized. But, the in-octagon skills that ‘Volk’ and Topuria have showcased to date indicate that the fight is going to be an enthralling one. Fans will have to wait till 17 February to witness the fight as it is scheduled for the main event of UFC 298. However, a look at the entire card of UFC 298 may excite fans even more.

Which other fights does UFC 298 have except Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria?

The UFC 298 is also one of the events that has the UFC community talking about the UFC CEO’s plan for a grand 2024. Apart from the Topuria vs. Volkanovski main event, the co-main event night will also feature a superb fight between the noted bantamweights Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo and Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili. Several fans are watching this as a virtual title shot eliminator for the UFC bantamweight gold.

Here’s a look at the entire fight card of UFC 298.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Prelims

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Danny Barlow

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

It’s quite apparent that the ‘El Matador’ vs. ‘The Great’ bout is going to be a banger. But the other enthralling fights on the card will possibly make UFC 298 a huge revenue gainer for Dana White and Co.