UFC Vegas 104: Start Time Of Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Card In 20+ Countries Including USA, Italy, and Georgia

The UFC is back at the Apex for another exciting Fight Night, and this one has middleweight fireworks written all over it. Former title challenger Marvin Vettori is set to square off against the dangerous Roman Dolidze in a high-stakes main event that could shake up the division. Both fighters have plenty to prove, and fans can expect a gritty, all-action showdown.

Since the event is being broadcast all across the globe, knowing exactly when the action kicks off is crucial. Whether you’re watching from the U.S., Italy, Georgia, or one of the many other countries locked in for UFC Vegas 104, we’ve got you covered.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the start times in 20+ countries, so you won’t miss a single second of the action.

Preview

This is not the first time these two men have faced each other, their first encounter took place at UFC 286 in March 2023, where Vettori secured a unanimous decision victory.

Vettori, hailing from Italy, boasts a professional record of 19 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, with a UFC record of 9-5-1. Known for his relentless pressure and durability, Vettori has faced some of the division’s elite, including a title challenge against Israel Adesanya. However, he hasn’t seen the inside of an octagon since his loss to Jared Cannonier in 2023.

As he makes the walk into the cage on Sunday, Vettoru will be hoping for a memorable win so he can reassert his position among the top contenders.​

On the other side, Georgian fighter Dolidze holds a professional record of 14 wins and 3 losses, with a UFC tally of 8-3. His last meeting with Vettori was a forgettable affair for Dolidze. He looked as good as he had previously in his career, but Vettori simply overwhelmed with the sheer volume of significant strikes (106 to Dolidze’s 71) to win.

However, Dolidze has demonstrated significant improvements since, stringing together two consecutive victories. His performances against UFC stalwarts Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland saw an evolving skill set with a focus on striking, complimented by proper distance management.

Besides, this bout not only provides Dolidze with an opportunity to avenge his previous loss but also carries substantial implications for the middleweight division’s rankings.

A victory for either fighter could propel them closer to title contention, adding an extra layer of intensity to this anticipated rematch.​

Start times

USA: Prelims – 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT | Main Card – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Canada: Prelims – 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT | Main Card – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Same as USA)

Brazil: Prelims – 5 p.m. BRT | Main Card – 8 p.m. BRT

Mexico: Prelims – 2 p.m. CST | Main Card – 5 p.m. CST

Argentina: Prelims – 6 p.m. ART | Main Card – 9 p.m. ART

UK: Prelims – 8 p.m. GMT | Main Card – 11 p.m. GMT

Ireland: Prelims – 8 p.m. GMT | Main Card – 11 p.m. GMT

Italy: Prelims – 9 p.m. CET | Main Card – 12 a.m. CET (Next Day)

France: Prelims – 9 p.m. CET | Main Card – 12 a.m. CET (Next Day)

Spain: Prelims – 9 p.m. CET | Main Card – 12 a.m. CET (Next Day)

Georgia: Prelims – 11 p.m. GET | Main Card – 2 a.m. GET (Next Day)

Russia (Moscow): Prelims – 11 p.m. MSK | Main Card – 2 a.m. MSK (Next Day)

China: Prelims – 4 a.m. CST (Next Day) | Main Card – 7 a.m. CST (Next Day)

Japan: Prelims – 5 a.m. JST (Next Day) | Main Card – 8 a.m. JST (Next Day)

South Korea: Prelims – 5 a.m. KST (Next Day) | Main Card – 8 a.m. KST (Next Day)

India: Prelims – 1:30 a.m. IST (Next Day) | Main Card – 4:30 a.m. IST (Next Day)

UAE: Prelims – 12 a.m. GST (Next Day) | Main Card – 3 a.m. GST (Next Day)

Saudi Arabia: Prelims – 11 p.m. AST | Main Card – 2 a.m. AST (Next Day)

South Africa: Prelims – 10 p.m. SAST | Main Card – 1 a.m. SAST (Next Day)

Australia (Sydney): Prelims – 7 a.m. AEDT (Next Day) | Main Card – 10 a.m. AEDT (Next Day)

New Zealand: Prelims – 9 a.m. NZDT (Next Day) | Main Card – 12 p.m. NZDT (Next Day)

Full fight card UFC Vegas 104

Main card

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

You Su-young vs. AJ Cunningham

Prelim card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa

Daniel Barez vs. André Lima

Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice

So set your alarms and tune in. Apex fights might not have the same crowds as PPVs, but don’t forget that the fighters on these cards often have a lot more to prove.