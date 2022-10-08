Paulo Costa Gives a Two-Word Reaction to Bobby Green’s Six Month USADA Suspension for Anabolic Steroids

Paulo Costa has been a forthright and outspoken character in the UFC since last year. He has now passed a sincere verdict on USADA!

Paulo Costa’s social media is an enthralling and exuberating experience. The Brazilian’s trolling nature has garnered laughs from his diverse fanbase. Along with that, ‘Borrachinha’ also shares his stances in an amusing manner, when it comes to critical issues.

Bobby Green, who has been training and recently hanging out with Paulo Costa, was suspended for six months earlier this year, for anabolic steroids, by USADA. Needless to say, Costa did not approve of it.

Fuk usada pic.twitter.com/nsA6xqiNUp — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 7, 2022

Costa, in two words, summed up his genuine feeling for the anti-doping agency. Costa tweeted-

“F*k USADA.”

Paulo Costa has voiced his support for Green, encouraging the use of his ‘secret juice’ to avoid any further substance-related issues!

The ‘Eraser’, for the better part of a year now, has actively been campaigning for more utilization of his ‘secret juice’. The Middleweight contender is one of few fighters to have a tremendous physique in the UFC, excluding the period when he’s in camp.

Paulo Costa is a specimen, and his incredible frame is an attestation to that. With Bobby Green’s return to the octagon, impending, the American may need to reevaluate his current habits.

Hey dude I have something to ya 🥤🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuiZREg3zM — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 7, 2022

It’s well worth noting that Green has denied all allegations in relation to the suspension, citing that he has not consumed any illegal substance that would give him an unfair advantage over his competitors.

The USADA affair has jeopardized a plethora of talents over the years.

The United States anti-doping agency primarily deals with ensuring that competition at the professional level, is performed at a level playing field. Albeit their intentions were pure, it has resulted in a number of talents being wrongfully accused of wrongdoings.

Some of them have had to face the repercussions, while some have been pardoned. The system in place is a necessity, however, its application needs to be amplified and enhanced by using it correctly. This is mandatory for the betterment of the sport.

