“Insane Personal Tragedy”: Ex-UFC Champ Believes Francis Ngannou Is Under Immense Pressure Before Renan Ferreira Fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his PFL debut this weekend against Renan Ferreira in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Cameroonian is expected to be under a bit of pressure as this is also his return to MMA since his stint at the UFC. But UFC veteran Michael Bisping believes there’s another reason Ngannou will be under a lot of pressure for his comeback fight.

For Ngannou, this is also the first time that he will be fighting since the untimely and tragic passing of his son Kobe in April this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Bisping praised the former UFC heavyweight champion for fighting despite suffering such a grave personal loss,

“The insane personal tragedy that he had to go through earlier this year….It’s just so sad what he went through and it’s a testament to the strength and character of Francis Ngannou.”

Bisping praised ‘The Predator‘ for being strong amidst such a tragedy and still deciding to come back into the sport only 6 months after the tragic incident.

Besides, since his loss to Anthony Joshua in boxing, a lot has been said about the credibility of his skills, especially by UFC president Dana White.

So as he steps into the cage against Renan Ferreira, someone who is widely believed to match the Cameroonian’s strength, the nerves will be taking their toll.

Ahead of his fight, he spoke about what it’s like to be a role model for kids. He revealed why he wanted to always be on his best behavior for them.

But the Cameroonian fighter has had to face some truly difficult times in his life already and has overcome them all.

From working in sand mines as a child to getting caught by border patrol as he tried to walk over to France multiple times in the hope of a better life, Ngannou has stared death in the face far more than most men and lived to tell the tale.

And when he had an issue with fighter pay in the UFC, he didn’t just make a noise so that he could get a big bag of cash.

He left the UFC after disagreements over pay for his opponents and what he believed the fighters should actually be paid while still holding its undisputed heavyweight title, showing moral fiber that many are known to have lacked in his line of work.

And this is why he is so beloved, especially by children all over the world.

Ngannou on being a role model

In a recent interview with Timothy Wheaton, the Cameroonian fighter spoke about the pressures of being a role model,

“Kids say they wanna be like you and then you realize that damn I better be a better version of myself because whatever I become, I am influencing them.”

These are not the things one signs up for when you get into a sport like MMA. But the fact that he has chosen to live his life accordingly is a testament to his undying morality. Being a father himself, Ngannou understands the value of being seen as someone kids look up to and wants to live his life with the goal of raising them right.

So Ngannou has burdened himself with the task of trying and being a better version of himself so he can positively influence the young minds that look up to him.