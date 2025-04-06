‘Almost Died’: Joe Rogan Brands ‘The Machinist’ a Terrible Movie but Praises Christian Bale for Dangerous Physical Transformation

A definite critic of ‘The Machinist’, UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan can’t help put heap praise on acting great, Christian Bale for his staggering weight-cut for the screenplay.

Bale, a decorated, award-winning actor, took the lead in the 2004 psychological thriller. Playing the role of Trevor Reznik – an emaciated Machinist- The Prestige actor stunningly lost 62 pounds for the role in a dangerous body mass transformation.

Grossing $8.2 million on a $5 million budget, the Brad Anderson-directed flick has received somewhat of a cult following in recent years. Akin to many films starring the Oscar-winning actor.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Rogan claimed he was awestruck by Bale’s performance as a whole. Notably, in fact, the Welshman’s astonishing body transformation.

“He (Christian Bale) almost died making that Machinist movie,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. “He got down to like 120lbs — played a guy with narcolepsy (sic).”

Unfortunately, the movie wasn’t to his liking.

“It’s not a terrible movie… it’s just not very good,” he added. “But to have a guy who is like a leading man, and almost die for a movie- that no one saw”, he added with admiration for the British actor.

To prepare for the role, Bale had delved into an extremely severe diet. Beyond whiskey and cigarettes, Bale would consume a single apple, water, and coffee daily. That’s it.

Stunningly, that would amount to just 100 calories per day. To put that into some perspective, Bale likely consumed just 5% of the recommended 2,000 calories needed by adult males daily.

Interestingly, in the months after the movie’s release, Bale had to bulk up for his role as the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman Begins’.

Bale came under fire for weight loss

To put this into perspective, he was 110 lbs in The Machinist and had to gain 130 lbs – almost a bantamweight fighter in weight to play Bruce Wayne in the 2005 flick.

Notably, with filming beginning just months later, Bale kept eating and working out, leading to a stocky physique. To boot, rumors suggest director Christopher Nolan was less than thrilled with this move and had to urge Bale to lean out his physique.

Nolan apparently demanded that Bale lose at least 30 lbs to act in the lead role, or they would consider a new actor for the piece.

Years later, playing a co-lead role in The Fighter, Bale would once more go on an extreme weight loss. Playing drug user, Dicky Eklund – a trainer for Mark Wahlberg’s boxing lead character, Bale lost 30 very quick pounds.

But in the time since, he’s vowed never to undergo such a drastic change again.

“It messed up my body and mind“, the Dark Knight actor said. However, he did again lose about 70 lbs to play Ken Miles for Ford vs Ferrari, having gained a significant 40 lbs to fit into his character for the biopic of former US VP Dick Cheney while filming Vice.