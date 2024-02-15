Ilia Topuria Brother: Who is Aleksandre, Newly Signed UFC Fighter? Know About His Record and More

Ilia Topuria has made a name for himself in the octagon and is days away from his biggest career fight. However, even before the fight, his family achieved a great milestone. His elder brother Aleksandre Topuria signed with the UFC and will make his debut fight soon. The featherweight title contender revealed to ESPN in an interview. According to the Spaniard, he believes his brother will become a UFC world champion.

Aleksandre Topuria is a professional MMA fighter with a record of 5 wins and 1 loss. His lone loss came against Ivo Ivanov all the way back in 2015.

He is currently on a three-fight winning streak and will fight in the bantamweight division, where his brother Ilia Topuria has a lot of rivals.

Aleksandre Topuria and ‘El Matador’ have both trained together and come up the ranks together. Although the younger brother tasted success first, they are both now on the biggest stage in MMA.

The news breaks just days before Ilia Topuria enters the octagon in the biggest fight of his career. The Spaniard is looking to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski and become champion.

He made a similar prediction for his brother and claimed Aleksandre Topuria would make his debut soon after his title fight. He also predicts that his elder brother will become the UFC champion.

Ilia Topuria is extremely confident about going into his title fight. He believes it will be one of the easier fights of his career.

Ilia Topuria believes Alexander Volkanovski will be one of his easier fights

Ilia Topuria has shown supreme confidence heading into his fight against Alexander Volkanovski. He claims it is his destiny to become a world champion.

In fact, he is so confident he believes Volkanovski will be an easy fight. In an interview with Jon Anik for the UFC, he gave his reasoning:

“At the moment he is right now. Because he lost his last fight, he talked about his mental problems. I feel like he is not at his 100% right now.”

Ilia Topuria also went on to say that even at the moment, he believes he is better than Alexander Volkanovski in every department.

In just a few days, fans will know whether Topuria can back all the talk or if he will fall flat on his face against ‘The Great’.