Is Sean Strickland Dating Nina Marie Daniele? Know All the Details About 'Tarzan's' Girlfriend

Apart from the adversity Sean Strickland faced on his journey to becoming a champion, one notable trait is his outspoken nature. Strickland freely shares his unfiltered thoughts in public, making headlines with his media talks and interviews. Speaking of interviews, whenever he chats with UFC’s content creator, Nina Marie Daniele, it always gains massive traction thanks to their chemistry. As they have solid camaraderie, it has sparked curiosity among fans, leading to questions about whether they are dating.

Advertisement

To answer it simply, Strickland and Nina are not dating; they’re just good friends, and both are currently in relationships with other people. Speaking of Strickland, although his girlfriend’s full name is unknown, in one of the UFC Embedded vlogs for UFC 293, he mentions her name simply as ‘KJ’. On the other hand, Nina is currently in a relationship with Jhanelle Castillo, who serves as a creative director on her team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1699143476557013384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Strickland often shares videos with his girlfriend, whether they’re shopping at Walmart or fixing bikes and cars together. However, apart from that, he likes to keep everything private, and there aren’t many details about her.

She rarely makes public appearances. The last time she was spotted in public was at UFC 293, where she looked quite emotional as Strickland became the new UFC champion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Legionnairecsn/status/1700839617962910014?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, after he claimed the middleweight title at UFC 293, his coach Eric Nicksick gave credit to Strickland’s girlfriend for the huge role she played in this victory. As per his coach, she (KJ) changed that man’s life.’ Not just him, even Strickland believes that he is now a better man thanks to his girlfriend.

Sean Strickland Acknowledges His Girlfriend Has Made Him a Better Man

Strickland is a man who wants to do everything at the extreme and unfiltered, from making fun of fighters to having unpopular but original political opinions. Meanwhile, talking about himself in a chat with Helen Yee, he admitted that his girlfriend was helping him to become a better man and a good human. He stated,

Advertisement

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys… As much as I like being single and getting all redacted with you guys, my girl, she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HelenYeeSports/status/1698809776568934777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not just Strickland, but for many, their partners bring out the best in them and help each other. Indeed, from her positive impact on his career, providing crucial emotional and mental strength, he has risen to champion and advanced in his career. However, while many things are still unknown about her, one thing is clear: Strickland seems glad to have her in his life.