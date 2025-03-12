Islam Makhachev Left Behind as Magomed Ankalaev Breaks Interesting Record After UFC 313 Triumph

Despite claims that the UFC is facing a star power problem, Magomed Ankalaev may have already proven that theory wrong just days after his coronation.

Ankalaev, the newly-crowned light heavyweight champion, returned triumphantly at UFC 313. And ending the seismic run of Alex Pereira, the Russian did so not without controversy, however. Narrowly out-pointing the Brazilian star over five rounds, the Russian would emerge with his first Octagon belt.

Worrying the Sao Paulo star on the feet, Ankalaev’s control time at the fence saw him through for a contentious, yet unanimous decision win in ‘Sin City’. However, according to some pundits, UFC CEO Dana White is now facing a headache regarding Ankalaev’s lack of perceived star power.

“You ain’t sh*t. Mondays, if you don’t have Alex winning the first, third- the third is all I can debate with you. I get the debate for winning the round for Alex. If you don’t have Alex winning one and five, you don’t know the f*cking sport.”, he said on his podcast.

“It’s a nightmare for the UFC that he (Magomed Ankalaev) won,” Schaub explained. “A nightmare. Look at Dana’s (White) face. You can tell by his face. He’s looking at Bruce Buffer, and he just goes, ‘F*ck.’ It’s a nightmare that Ankalaev’s the champ.“, he added.

However, according to the promotional boss, Ankalaev set a stunning record following UFC 313. Even beating out compartiot, Islam Makhachev, Ankalaev’s title-wrapping video has amassed 46.6 million views, according to White. That’s stark compared to Makhachev’s number of 19.2 million for his January win over Renato Moicano.

“Magomed Ankalaev’s video has more than double the amount of views of Islam Makhachev’s belt-wrapping. In only 48 hours,” ESPN MMA posted on Instagram, video White. “A new star is born.”

However, as pointed out by one user on the platform, Pereira’s inclusion in the fight may be the cause for the stunning numbers on his coronation video, nevertheless.

Ankalaev reveals negotiations for Pereira rematch already

And ready to take on the Brazilian straight away, new champion Ankalaev revealed some stunning news upon his return to Dagestan. Touching down on home soil at the start of this week, the Russian reveals talks are already underway for his return.

Given a “probably” rubber-stamp of approval on a rematch from White, Pereira is already at loggerheads with Ankalaev to fight again. With the incumbent claiming “negotiations” are underway for them to fight again.

Negotiations are already underway regarding a rematch,” Magomed Ankalaev said, according to Ushatayka. “It’s not yet known who will be next. But we agreed in advance, if they [Alex Pereira and his team] want a rematch, then we are ready.”

And seemingly welcoming an October return in Abu Dhabi, Ankalaev most definitely won’t be fighting Jiri Prochazka next. Hitting out at the Czech fighter, Ankalaev labelled him as a “terrible” fighter and a “fraud”.

However, with his admission that a rematch may not come immediately, who do you think could possibly challenge the newly-minted Ankalaev next, if not Pereira?