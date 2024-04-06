Logan Paul Mocks Conor McGregor for Having Spasms During ‘Road House’ Interview With Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor has been in the headlines for reasons more than one. His first movie, ‘Road House,’ was released last month. To no one’s surprise, the movie has been a blockbuster success with praises being heaped on the Irishman. However, at the same time, fans are quite concerned over his behavior during the promotion of the film.

In one specific interview, with Jake Gyllenhaal, the 35-year-old looked dazed and struggled to finish a sentence while having spasms. This immediately led to widespread speculations of a possible drug overdose, although neither Conor nor the UFC have paid much heed to such rumors.

However, Logan Paul was quick to address this incident when he sat down with Triple H for an interview on his Impaulsive podcast. During their conversation, Mike Majlak joked that Paul might be able to defeat McGregor in his hungover state.

However, Logan took this as an opportunity to mock the Irish Champ-Champ, as he imitated McGregor, exclaiming,

“Yea man, it was great. Jake Gyllenhaal we did the movie.” To which Majlak responded, “I don’t know what was going on there.” and Paul replies, “You know what was going on there.”

Many like Paul have made fun of the UFC legend over this particular interview. However, in all fairness, McGregor is also being lauded for his performance in the movie, which might lead to more roles in the future.

Conor McGregor on his performance in ‘Road House’ film

According to McGregor, it was a challenge to act in the film given the lack of experience in this line of work. However, he was guided and mentored well. In an interview, ahead of the film’s release, the Irishman revealed that he followed that guidance to the best of his abilities. However, at the same time, he refused to classify himself as an actor.

Reflecting on the same, he said,

“I took direction well, I done what they’d asked of me. And It came out okay I think. I wouldn’t say versus the other actors in the movie, like I’m an actor. I think it’s evident that I’m not an actor per se, but I’m definitely show business.”

McGregor’s views on his own performance show how critical he is of himself. However, with ‘Road House’ doing so well in theatres, we might not even have to wait that long to see the Irishman in his next role.