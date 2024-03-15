Islam Makhachev Offers Cheeky Tip to Bring Michael Chandler Closer to Conor McGregor Fight

It’s been more than a year since talk of Conor McGregor in the UFC began. And almost from the start, one name mentioned as his potential opponent has been Michael Chandler. However, despite all the buzz, ‘Iron’ Chandler has wasted a crucial prime year of his career waiting for The Irishman, as fighting him would be lucrative for his career and legacy. Now, in a conversation with MMA Junkie, Islam Makhachev shared some cheeky advice that might help Chandler secure a fight with McGregor much faster.

Speaking with Mike Bohn, Islam Makhachev was questioned about the possibility of Chandler vs McGregor happening. Replying it, he expressed his hope for the match but sympathized with Chandler, who has been waiting for the opportunity for a long time. Dagestani suggested that the 37-year-old fighter, should fight someone else instead. Even if he doesn’t win, Makhachev thinks it would make McGregor more confident about beating him so that he might agree to the fight sooner. In his words,

“You have a chance to fight someone to make money and after that you can fight with Conor again. Because what happened he already lose the last fight, lose one more time, made money and go to fight. Maybe if you lose again Conor see his fight and thinks maybe I can beat this guy.”

Makhachev playfully jabbed at McGregor, offering advice to Chandler. Not just the current lightweight champion, but fighters like Daniel Cormier also warned ‘Iron’ against becoming McGregor’s puppet. So now it will be interesting to see Chandler’s next move if he doesn’t face ‘The Notorious’ soon. Meanwhile, McGregor shared another update about his comeback.

Conor McGregor Ready to Fight Again After Losing Interest

Currently, McGregor is busy with the media tour for his debut movie ‘Road House.’ When asked about his return, he said that after the tour, he plans to regroup, test his physical condition, and get back to training.

McGregor added, that he had his training camps in Cannes and Dubai, as he was aiming for a return in December or January. However, due to delays, he lost interest and paused his full training for a bit. But now, he’s ready to start training again.

McGregor had fans convinced he’d be back last December or for UFC 300, but when it didn’t happen, he understandably lost interest. Now that he’s done with the media tour, he’s getting back into training and putting everything else on hold. Dana White mentioned that we could expect to see McGregor back in action sometime after the fall.