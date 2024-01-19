27-Year-Old UFC Star Startles Joe Rogan With Proof About Breaking Francis Ngannou’s Incredible Record

In the two decades that the UFC has existed, fans have witnessed a lot of knockout artists with superhuman punching power. While many fighters claim to have the strongest punch, ‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou statistically holds the crown for the strongest punch ever recorded. However, a 27-year-old UFC middleweight seems to have broken the record set by Ngannou, which recently evoked a reaction from Joe Rogan on his podcast.

Advertisement

Rogan recently hosted an episode of his podcast with UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer. ‘Bodybagz’ is a knockout artist with eight of his twelve wins coming via knockout. Rogan had previously mentioned Pyfer in an older episode, where he revealed that the 27-year-old had broken Ngannou’s record for the most powerful punch. However, this time around when Pyfer visited his studio, the pair reacted to Pyfer’s video together. While speaking on the topic Rogan said,

“So we should say right away off the bat, cause people don’t know, you really did break Francis Ngannou’s punch record…. A lot of people doubt it just cause he is so big. So you just sent it to Jaime, you sent one where you you went to 170…I think he (Eddie Hall) got 113, and Francis had gotten 129…. 170.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2QKsTgJvI6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



The strongest punch of all time recorded by Francis Ngannou was 129,161 units on a PowerKube. Pyfer shared a video with Rogan where he attempted a shot to break the record. Putting aside the comparisons, ‘The Predator’ will be hoping to put his power on display in a few months’ time against Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou to shock the world in March?

‘The Predator’ secured his second professional boxing fight against Anthony Joshua for later this year. After an impressive performance against Tyson Fury in his boxing debut, Ngannou established himself as a must-watch boxer. Ngannou silenced a lot of doubters with his performance against Fury. He showed that he has a lot more than just brutal knockout power.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Ia4HVreJN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



The former champion went the distance against Fury and displayed solid boxing fundamentals for the short time that he has been training specifically for boxing. Against Anthony Joshua, ‘The Predator’ will have a major advantage in power going into the fight. Joshua is susceptible to being hit clean and has been wobbled multiple times in the past. The common consensus is that if Ngannou hits Joshua clean, the fight will be all but over.