Anthony Joshua & Devin Haney Spend Time with 21-Year-Old Billionaire in UAE Ahead of New Year

Earlier this month, Devin Haney continued his dominant run, earning his 31st win against Regis Prograis. Just a week ago, Anthony Joshua, with a commanding performance against Otto Wallin, made the bout one-sided and secured his 27th win. Now, at the pinnacle of their careers, both fighters unite in the UAE with 21-year-old billionaire Rashed Belhasa aka Money Kicks to end the 2023 in style. Let’s dive into how they spent their time with the billionaire YouTuber.

Advertisement

Rashed is the son of Saif Belhasa, one of the richest men in the UAE with a net worth exceeding $2 billion. As for Rashed, he is a YouTuber renowned for his lavish lifestyle, featuring supercars, jaw-dropping sneakers, a private zoo, and more. Additionally, he is frequently seen spending time with prominent figures such as Lionel Messi, IShowSpeed, Lil Baby, and others. Meanwhile, he was spotted with his friends Joshua and Haney.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1fVk2AtRW5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

During this visit, Anthony Joshua and Devin Haney visited Fame Park, which is owned by Rashed’s father. At the park, they saw numerous wild animals and fed them, including monkeys, bears, and wild cats. Haney and Joshua get along well and Haney even came to see AJ’s recent match in Saudi Arabia.

Not only did they visit a zoo, but Joshua also went to MoneyKuts. It is a place frequented by celebrities like boxer Amir Khan, Logan Paul, IShowSpeed, and many others. Meanwhile, Haney and Rashed dined at a luxurious restaurant. Judging by the stories, it seems the boxing superstars are relishing the lavish treatment in Dubai, a land where everything is grand. And with a billionaire like Rashed as the host, they undoubtedly had a time of the year. However, Haney at the Zoo nearly escaped the bite from Bear.

Devin Haney Was Inches Close to Bear Biting His Knee

Amidst his travel to the UAE ahead of the New Year, Haney is currently in talks with Ryan Garcia. Both are at the top of their boxing careers and are set for their 7th overall encounter against each other. However, Devin Haney ahead of the fight, while enjoying his vacation with Anthony Joshua and Rashed, Haney narrowly escaped a bear bite.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheArtOfWar6/status/1741240623443619948?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the video above, we can see Haney feeding a bear with his hand. While he was focused on the food, the bear was poised to bite Haney’s knee and even placed its teeth on his knee. Fortunately, two people intervened at the right time to prevent the bear from biting his knee.

The incident could have resulted in a lifetime of pain and also it would have damaged their career. However, it didn’t happen. Now, after enjoying their holiday, Haney and Joshua will move on to their next challenge.