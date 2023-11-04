Brock Lesnar’s $8,000,000 UFC Fight Pay Released A Year After He Claimed Underpayment From MMA Promotion

Brock Lesnar, who is a professional wrestler and a big name in the WWE world is also a former MMA fighter. His entry into the UFC brought a lot more viewership combining the fans from both the UFC and the WWE worlds. He has a professional MMA record of 5-3-1 (NC) with his last fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 which Lesnar won via unanimous decision. However, the result was later changed to No Contest as Lesnar failed a drug test.

There have been a lot of talks about his earnings both in UFC and WWE but it has been something that has always been kept under the sheets and never revealed. But with the class-action lawsuit filed against UFC, the financial data of the fighter pay can now be available worldwide.

The UFC pay figures have been revealed making ‘The Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor’s fight pay trend online. But this is not it as Lesnar has been making headlines about the same as well.

According to BloodyElbow, ‘The Conqueror’ made $3 million against Alistair Overeem at UFC 141. He lost the fight via TKO but still managed to take a jaw-dropping million-dollar pay out. Whereas his bout against Mark Hunt which was a no contest earned him a whopping $8 million at UFC 200. His total earnings from these two UFC fights led him to earn a huge bag of $11 million.

Lesnar’s current pay at WWE is $12 million which is very close to what he earned from just two fights in the UFC. He even made comparisons between the two during an episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’.

Brock Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the UFC

‘The Beast’ compared his time with the WWE and the UFC and how different both these things have been for him. Lesnar also went on to make a statement regarding his pay in the UFC. He said,

“Dana’s all right, I’ve got a lot of money from him. I probably should have got paid more, maybe…. Honestly my relationship with Vince [McMahon] is so different than it is with Dana [White]… I have a lot of respect for both men… Dealing with Dana is a totally different thing.” (9:19 to 10:10)

He was one of the highest-paid fighters on the UFC’s roster and even had an amazing relationship with the UFC president Dana White.

Lesnar’s last UFC fight was in 2016 and since then the wrestler has kept himself only in the WWE. As in WWE Lesnar is approaching the end of his pro-wrestling career and it will be interesting to see his next move in the company.