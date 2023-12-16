UFC 296: Top 4 Fights on the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington Card That Fans Shouldn’t Miss

UFC has had successfull year where the company delivered big events throughout the year. Now looking at the last event of 2023, fans will be thinking that Dana White and Co. will end the year on a high too. The UFC 296 scheduled for 16 December is going to be the final PPV for this year. It will commence at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, fans might be feeling a whole new level of excitement now that the full fight card has been revealed.

Both the main and prelim cards contain several enthralling matchups. But as the name itself suggests, the UFC community will possibly be most invested in the main card fights of UFC 296. But here’s a selection of the four fights from the entire night that fans may not want to miss.

4. Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

Originally, the famed UFC featherweight, Giga Chikadze, was scheduled to face Josh Emmett. But recent reports revealed that he had opted to pull out of the bout following a groin injury. This had ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell stepping in to save the bout. Most UFC fans may agree that Mitchell is a superb fighter on the ground. But Emmett is probably the better one on feet due to his superior striking skills. The fight between these two stylistically different fighters may be expected to become an enthraller for the audiences.

3. Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett

With his UFC career spanning over twelve years now, Tony Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in the entire MMA world. Despite ‘El Cucuy’s’ current five-fight losing streak, the fans never seem to leave his back. At UFC 296, he will take on the noted British UFC star, Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ has also made a name for himself in the UFC universe pretty rapidly. His YouTube channel currently boasts more than 892k subscribers. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the fans surely won’t want to miss the coveted clash between these two stars.

2. Shavkat Rakhmanov vs Stephen Thompson

Even the noted UFC interviewer and commentator, Laura Sanko, couldn’t help admitting the fact that she gets chills by watching Shavkat Rakhmanov fight. Well, several fans also may share Sanko’s experience. Despite having just five fights in the UFC to date, the Kazakhstan native’s 100% finish rate native has done enough to get the UFC world hyped up about him. But his famed rival, Stephen Thompson, is also one of the most well-accomplished and technical strikers in the UFC. Needless to say, a large chunk of the UFC universe is awaiting this bout eagerly.

1. Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

Colby Covington’s actions after the UFC 286 main event hinted that he might be the next to get a shot at ‘Rocky’s’ welterweight gold. Later, the UFC’s CEO, Dana White’s words at the post-event press meeting, put a seal of authenticity on this probable incident.

Both of these fighters are great strikers, but Edwards might take the cake by a little in this department. However, Covington stands ahead of Edwards in the ground game. There’s no wonder that the UFC authorities have selected this one as the main event of the night, as it is expected to garner the most attention from the UFC community.

Colby Covington has a bizarre wish that can materialize only if he wins at UFC 296

‘Chaos’ has also revealed that he has a rather unique plan if he manages to dethrone ‘Rocky’ and claim the UFC welterweight title. A few months back, Covington appeared in a YouTube interview where he expressed his desire to have Makhachev as his first title defense rival. His bizarre wish is also expected to add several eyes to his UFC 296 fight.

The UFC universe might get to see a champion going for a title defense against someone from a different weight class for the first time in the history of the promotion. But, the materialization of Covington’s wish will depend on his UFC 296 performance against Edwards.