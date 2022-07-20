“I’ve been offered zero fights” – Dana White is addressed by Nate Diaz, who disputes recent statements

Dana White of the UFC was addressed quickly by Nate Diaz who disputed his recent statements.

Diaz had a lengthy interview on The MMA Hour earlier this week, in which the Stockton native presented his side of the story about his discussions with the company. White was questioned about it when he spoke to media backstage after Saturday’s UFC Long Island event.

Diaz, who hasn’t fought since his last appearance at UFC 263 more than a year ago, claimed that he felt like the UFC was “keeping me hostage” because he still had one bout left on his contract. The two battles with current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, according to Diaz, are the most advantageous for him.

“How could I hold him hostage?” – White to Diaz

“When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy?” At the UFC Long Island post-fight news conference, White remarked.

“I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — we can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible.

“I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?”

Diaz responded to White on social media some hours later.

Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 17, 2022

“Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now,” Diaz posted.

[I don’t know] why he was so confused in [the] interview. And in the last nine months [I’ve] been offered zero fights and I asked for five legitimate opponents.

“Thanks for the kind words. Can I go now?”

Diaz has not yet received an official offer to fight in 2022, according to Ariel Helwani’s report from Saturday night.

In a five-round fight in June 2021, Diaz lost to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. Still, the match’s major talking point came in the final round, when Diaz severely injured the opponent and came dangerously close to finishing him before the bell rang.

