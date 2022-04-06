“Jake Paul is more suited for UFC than CM Punk was” – Brendan Schaub urges UFC to further their involvement in modern crossover bouts

Brendan Schaub wonders why the UFC is reluctant to get involved in debates involving Jake Paul and believes he is better suited to it than CM Punk was.

Jake Paul as a UFC Fighter

Even though their seems that there are too many fans for Jake Paul, UFC does not want to indulge in it .As well as the potential clash between Paul and Conor McGregor, one of the most controversial issues is that Francis Ngannou could come up with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

During a recent episode of The Schaub Show, ‘Big Brown’ urged the UFC to follow a piece of delicious crossover pie. Schaub has revealed that Paul is more qualified to fight in the UFC than professional wrestler CM Punk before his signing and promotion.

“This is kind of the same thing with Francis and Tyson Fury. This happens no matter why you do not get a piece of pie? Why not get involved in this piece over there, that one out there will be done. Any year from now, two years from now, that pie in the oven of f **** g. And you want a piece, jump, daddy. Get yourself there, I don’t know what doubt. I would say Jake Paul is more qualified to fight in the UFC than f ***** g CM Punk. ”

Brendon Schaub was referring to the CM Punk’s UFC stint that took place between 2014 and 2018. The former WWE champion signed for promotion despite having no previous knowledge of martial arts.

In his two losing attempts at UFC 203 and UFC 225, he has shown little strength. After her second fight, Dana White made no secret of her frustration with the way the game played out.

THE PROPOSED FIGHT

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Schaub sees Jake Paul as the best of the UFC. ‘Troubled Child’ has a flawless 5-0 boxing record and was able to pull off previous UFC fights Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

According to Schaub, the thing that prevented the UFC from joining Jake Paul and perhaps comparing him to McGregor was the issue of player pay. For a long time now, Paul has been promoting better wages in the UFC. Brendon Schaub thinks the McGregor-Paul war is something he can never do as it could change his salary scale permanently.

“Conor will make all the money in the world, Jake will make all the money. it happens. Play soccer with this child. I know you don’t like him, anything. Play soccer with him. I think Jake’s biggest reason why they’re not at the top with him is the fighter’s pay. Because it is much bigger than Conor – Jake’s army because it will change the pay scale of new fighters … Because they will not back down, once you raise another salary you cannot back down.”

Tommy Fury tries to renegotiate the proposed fight between him and Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, were scheduled to fight on December 18, 2021

However, because of health problems, the English had to withdraw from the war. Paul did not believe his opponent’s explanation and doubted his commitment to fighting him. He also pointed out that Fury discovered an opportunity to make a lot of money.

Tommy Fury has denied Paul’s allegations and started his campaign to postpone the fight via the internet. He even tried to arrange for the war to be part of his brother’s war against Dana White this month. Paul has recently suggested that he prepares to return to the summer on a square circles. Although there is no confirmed opponent, considering Paul’s previous comments, it is clear that there will be no ‘TNT’ against him in the ring.

It seems his return to in ring will not be against Tommy and it does not seem to go in favor of him in the near future as well. Apparently there was been spiculations that Jake could in fact fight against KSI at the later quarter of the year, sources close to Team Sidemen have hinted on it.

Jake Paul Career

RESULT FIGHTER WIN Jake Paul vs. Deji Olatunji WIN Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson WIN Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren WIN Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley WIN Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II

