Boxing

“Jake Paul is more suited for UFC than CM Punk was” – Brendan Schaub urges UFC to further their involvement in modern crossover bouts

Jake Paul CM Punk
Adeep

Previous Article
Junior AB de Villiers: Dewald Brevis AB de Villiers relationship
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Jake Paul CM Punk
“Jake Paul is more suited for UFC than CM Punk was” – Brendan Schaub urges UFC to further their involvement in modern crossover bouts

Brendan Schaub wonders why the UFC is reluctant to get involved in debates involving Jake…