Joe Rogan Blasts Legendary Band AC/DC Haters: ‘You Can’t Be American If You Don’t Love This Song’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has hit out at apparent haters of veteran rock group AC/DC, claiming Americans who are not fans of the group should consider their nationality and allegiance to the country.

Rogan, a social commentator and more so, a color commentator for the UFC, will return this weekend to action, as part of a three-man Octagon booth. Joined by play-by-play lead Jon Anik and fellow color caller Daniel Cormier, Rogan returns to his native New Jersey to call the action at UFC 316.

Hosting his own heralded podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience to boot, Rogan is also a stand-up comic, hosting his comedy venue in his residence in Austin, Texas, titled The Comedy Mothership.

Hosting a slew of musicians on his show in recent years, Rogan has welcomed U2 frontman Bono, as well as the likes of Aerosmith lead Steven Tyler, and American rapper Everlast.

During his popular Protect Our Parks podcast this week, Rogan was joined by a host of his fellow comedians.

Touching on the subject of music once more, Rogan and Shane Gillis noted the popularity and musical ability of late icon Elvis Presley. Furthermore, Rogan claimed Americans who purposely hated on AC/DC weren’t truly American.

“It’s like AC/DC,” Rogan said. “‘Oh, you like AC/DC’ — b*tch, listen to It’s a Long Way to the Top. Listen to that f*cking song. ‘It’s a long way to the top!’ If you don’t like America.

“Okay, you don’t like freedom, you don’t like hard work,” Rogan added. “Shut the f*ck up.

Even though the band is of Australian origin, Rogan is clearly an avid fan of the music group. He recently heralded the band’s veteran, iconic guitarist.

Joe Rogan lauds AC/DC favorite Angus Young

Fresh from his 70th birthday, Scottish-Australian guitarist Angus Young is still touring and travelling with AC/DC to this day, decades into his run with the group.

Speaking with fellow stand-up comedian Theo Von earlier this year, Rogan was star-struck after seeing footage of Young on social media performing. Pointing to his elderly age to still be performing at that level, Rogan heaped praise on the guitarist.

“I saw a video of Angus (Young) on stage the other night,” Rogan said. “Like recently, he’s like 70 years old, going ham. Old f*cking dude, white hair. Just dancing'”