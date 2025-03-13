‘My Sons Were on Their Last Diapers’: When Alex Pereira Talked About His Rags to Riches Story Flexing UFC Money Inside a Ferrari

Not too long ago, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was working at a tire shop, struggling with alcoholism, and barely getting by. Fast forward to today, and he’s one of the biggest names in combat sports, saving UFC PPVs and earning paychecks most people can only dream of.

But while he’s now cruising in luxury vehicles and enjoying the fruits of his labor, Pereira hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Before stepping into the world of combat sports at 21, Pereira had to make some tough choices. He dropped out of school to help support his family, taking on jobs like working as a bricklayer’s assistant. But during that time, he found himself caught up in a heavy drinking culture, developing an addiction to alcohol that took a toll on his health and future.

Of course, eventually, Pereira decided enough was enough. He kicked the habit to the curb and turned his life around and, despite starting later than most, jumped into kickboxing. That decision changed everything.

Looking back on his journey and the struggle while sitting in a Ferrari in 2024, Pereira had said, “I remember when my sons were on their last pair of diapers and I didn’t have money to buy new ones.”

Lembro quando meus filhos estavam na última fralda, e eu não tinha dinheiro para comprar mais. I remember when my sons were on their last pair of diapers and I didn’t have money to buy new ones pic.twitter.com/a5LbrjB4R7 — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) November 27, 2024

Interestingly, his world titles in kickboxing wouldn’t mean in the longer scheme of things had he not crossed paths with Israel Adesanya, beating him twice at Glory in 2017.

Adesanya would then, of course, go on to achieve bigger things and become a UFC world champ.

By some miracle, during the peak of Izzy’s career, a video of his KO loss against Pereira would go viral, and the Kiwi would make the mistake of dismissing it and Pereira. Calling it a one-off incident, Adesnaya would throw some shade at the Brazilian and joke about how this was just some guy, probably sitting in a bar bragging about the KO as the biggest achievement of his life.

As fate would have it, Pereira would make his way back up in combat sports upon hearing this. He would be signed by the UFC in 2021 and in a year and six days’ time, KO Adesanya again at UFC 281 and become the world champion.

A year later, he would challenge Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title at UFC 295 and win the title via spectacular KO. The Brazilian would then step into the octagon thrice in 2024, twice on short notice, and make a mockery of the competition that the 205 lbs division had to offer.

While neither the UFC nor Pereira would ever discuss the exact financial benefits, fans would see a significant change in the Brazilian’s lifestyle through the year.

A closer look at Pereira and his financial success

​Since joining the UFC in 2021, Alex Pereira’s earnings have seen a remarkable upward trajectory. Starting with a $244,000 payday against Sean Strickland at UFC 276, he clinched the Middleweight Title by defeating Adesanya, earning $682,000.

Their rematch at UFC 287 just months later in April 2023 boosted his earnings to $1.767 million, even though he lost the fight. He would move divisions after that, which would come with a slight pay cut, but he would still make in the ballpark of $850,000 on debut.

The title win at UFC 295 would add nearly $1.7 million to his bank account.

Then came the short-notice fights.

Headlining UFC 300, he earned just under $3 million, followed by a career-high $3.303 million in a rematch with Procházka at UFC 303.

His last title defense of 2024 against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 also netted him approximately $3 million. Cumulatively, Pereira’s fight purses have surpassed $15 million, with his upcoming bout against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 expected to continue this lucrative trend. ​

Beyond his fight earnings, Pereira enjoys a lifestyle reflecting his success. While specific details about his real estate holdings remain private, it’s evident that his UFC career has afforded him a lifestyle far removed from days of preparing tires on the streets of Sao Paulo.