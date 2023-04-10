Andrew Tate Makes Startling Revelations About ‘Freedom’ After Spending Months Behind Bars

British YouTuber and former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate gained a huge following after COVID-19 hit the world. He was once one of the most searched personalities on the Internet. However, the videos which were causing his fan base to grow were also the reason for his downfall. This was because many believed them to be misogynistic and harmful to youngsters. However, he is active on Twitter and shares his thoughts through his tweets. His recent Tweet is quite alarming if true.

Andrew Tate’s fans still follow him and watch his content on Twitter and Rumble. What’s more during a podcast with Patrick Bet-David he explains how he gained almost as many followers as he had on YouTube in a very short time.

Andrew Tate, also known as ‘Top G,’ believes that a small group of people control the world. He draws parallels between his beliefs and the movie ‘Matrix.’ He claims that standing against the “matrix” got him de-platformed and arrested.

Andrew Tate makes an alarming assessment

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion, is known for his vocal criticism of the current system. In his latest tweet, he suggested that people are not willing to come out of the Matrix voluntarily. Despite his efforts to raise awareness about the system’s flaws, his message has not yet reached the masses.

He said, “The world makes alot more sense once you understand that most people dont even want to be free.”

Tate has recognized the impact of addictions and distractions on young minds, making it harder for them to learn and grow. The world is full of such distractions that have a tight grip on young people’s minds.

Tate believes that it is important to undergo hardship and struggle to grow and develop. His insights suggest that people need to overcome these distractions and addictions to gain a better understanding of themselves and the world around them.

Accounts containing Andrew Tate’s content getting banned

Reports suggest that YouTube has banned accounts that promote Andrew Tate’s content. The tech giant has taken this measure to prevent the promotion of what they deem to be harmful and misogynistic content.

Tate has already been banned from uploading or promoting any content himself on the platform. Now, accounts associated with him or those promoting his content might also face the same fate.

A number of accounts and videos have been removed from YouTube after Sky News found banned influencer Andrew Tate’s content was being promoted by social media algorithmshttps://t.co/Dhbqbc6btM pic.twitter.com/d4e3HaauBp — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2023

This ban indicates that the tech and social media giants are becoming more vigilant day by day regarding the content which is on their platform. Tate’s content has been subject to massive criticism due to the misogynistic and harmful nature of the delivery.