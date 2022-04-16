Dana White reveals how Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey got in his face.

President Dana White recaps the event when Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor had a face Off.

MMA as a career gets better day by day. Over time, there has been an increase in athletes trying to sign up for promotions. Some of them, namely UFC, Bellator MMA, One Championship, etc. The UFC brings in new and talented fighters year after year. But how many of them can reach the height of a star? Dana White is here to say which group the fighters are holding on to.

In a discussion of Pat McAfee’s program before UFC 273, Dana White discussed many different topics in the UFC with its defenders. Pat McAfee asked White what separates a good fighter from a giant. This includes their attractiveness, ability, and overall reach in the world of MMA as a fighter.

Dana White’s response was as clear as the day before. Although he is a UFC manager, he obviously likes to have confidence in his players to stand up and say that this is exactly what they want in their career. In this regard, White states the following.

“I mean that when (x2) I first met like Ronda Rouseys and Conor McGregors and even Chuck Liddell a long time ago, my current champion Julianna Pena, these people approached me and told me what was going to happen and how this was going to be done.”

“And you know, it’s exciting to meet a confident and confident striker who will one day become a world champion and be one of the top five in the UFC,” he said. And it is as if they are expressing themselves in it and everything they tell me ends up being fulfilled. “

Dana White and Conor McGregor: Scorsese and DeNiro of MMA

Many people are familiar with the famous filmmaker Martin Scorsese and the collaboration of GOAT Robert DeNiroku in all ages. The same applies to Conor McGregor and Dana White in the UFC. They both share business relationships without the employer-employee relationship.

Since White launched the McGregor style matchups there has been an increase in PPV sales for Conor McGregor who built the world with the Floyd Mayweather war, the work done by both of them is not good at all.

Despite McGregor’s career decline due to competition and injury, will Dana White and Conor McGregor have one last rodeo to strengthen their collaboration as the biggest thing in MMA history? 2022 has a lot of potential for that, and fans are ready.

