Joe Rogan, in Talks With Elon Musk, Demands ‘Serious Punishment’ for Judge Who Scored Against Francis Ngannou

The UFC-boxing crossover bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury was the biggest fight of the year. The 37-year-old delivered an impressive performance on his boxing debut. As a result, Ngannou is still the talk of the town in the MMA community. However, the fight ended up in a controversial split decision win for Fury. Many combat sports fans including renowned names were irked and dissatisfied with the outcome of the fight. Even the UFC commentator Joe Rogan spoke his heart out on the recent episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ show featuring Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Joe Rogan was recently in conversation with the Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the latest episode #2054 of his ‘JRE’ podcast. Rogan voiced his clear thoughts on Fury vs. Ngannou bout and expressed how Ngannou with zero boxing background gave tough competition to Fury. He even expressed his dismay with the judges who scored the fight and demanded strict punishment for them. He said,

“Francis Ngannou, who’s never had a boxing match in his life… Knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round and beat him up in the eighth round. Most people, including me, thought he should’ve won the decision… He lost by one point on one judge’s scorecard. He won on one judge’s scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous.”

Advertisement

‘The Predator’ not only gave a tough fight to Fury but also knocked out the greatest heavyweight with an incredible left hook in the third round. Thus, many considered that he won but the final scorecard had 95-94 for Ngannou scored by Judge Ed Garner while for ‘The Gypsy King’ it had (95-94) scored by Alan Krebs and (96-93) by Juan Carlos Pelayo.

However, it was not just Rogan who was upset with the fight results. Many other renowned personalities expressed their disappointment with the judges’ decision.

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury’s scorecard upsets renowned A-listers

Even after a stunning performance, things didn’t go how they were expected by many MMA lovers. The NBA legend LeBron James, Tristan Tate (Andrew Tate’s brother), Nate Diaz, the UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen and many more were not happy with the fight results.

Advertisement

The celebrities expressed their disappointment with the judges’ scorecard and praised the former UFC heavyweight champion for his performance in the match. It wasn’t a one-sided fight as many from the combat sports community expected it to be.

The French-Cameroonian fighter has taken his reputation to a new level after the boxing match against Fury. Thus, he is likely to get more such opportunities in the future against big names.