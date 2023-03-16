Joe Rogan Outlines Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards Trilogy Ahead of UFC 286

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 is one of the biggest trilogies in the history of UFC 286. The pair met inside the UFC cage for the first time in 2015 at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2. Usman defeated Edwards in that fight. Interestingly, following that, both the combatants racked back-to-back wins in their careers. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also became the UFC welterweight champion in 2019. Later, they finally faced each other in a rematch at UFC 278 for the title last year. Usman looked more dominant in the second fight as well. However, ‘Rocky’ landed a brutal leg kick in the last round that knocked Usman out and the former became the new champion.

Now Usman will be coming with all the fire for his rematch. Thus, many eyes are on this trilogy. Even the seasoned UFC commentator Joe Rogan talked about it on his famous podcast.

Joe Rogan’s thoughts on Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards?

The UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a diehard MMA fan. Thus, he is fascinated with such storylines before the UFC fights. Similarly, Usman vs. Edwards 3 is enticing for him. So Rogan discussed it in his ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast on Spotify.

During one of his episodes with new UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, Rogan talked highly about both the welterweight star Usman and Edwards. Rogan praised Edwards’ techniques and fluid combinations., He was also of the opinion that Edwards was a world-class striker.

On the other hand, the 55-year-old MMA enthusiast stated that Usman’s mind is one of the most dangerous things about it. He further added that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was the winner of the rematch with Edwards, as he did almost everything in the fight. However, Rogan said he just had to avoid the head kick in the last round.

Is Joe Rogan commentating at UFC 286 in London?

No, Joe Rogan won’t be a part of the commentator team for the UFC 286 pay-per-view. Fans are very much aware by now that the UFC color commentator does not attend UFC events outside the USA.

UFC 286 will take place inside The O2 Arena in London, England. Hence, Rogan will not be at the event. However, he is replaced by the former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Bisping since retirement has been working as an MMA analyst and commentates on UFC Fight events. He will join Jon Anik and former UFC dual weight champion Daniel Cormier in the commentator box at UFC 286.

What is your prediction for the trilogy? What do you guys think about Rogan’s words?