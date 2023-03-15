Alex Pereira Advises Drake to ‘Bet on Right Person’ After He Lost $2 Million Backing Israel Adesanya

Current UFC Middleweight champion Alex Pereira has provided a piece of advice to five-time Grammy Award winner Drake. In the aftermath of his unsuccessful gamble on former champion Israel Adesanya over their last encounter. Alex Pereira reigned supreme in his championship contest against Adesanya in October 2022.

It was the pair’s first clash within the realms of MMA and third overall in combat sports. Pereira has had the last word in each of their battles, despite Adesanya outperforming him over the duration of their fights.

The Last Stylebender had a dominant reign in the 185lbs weight class until he was dethroned by his familiar foe. The pair will collide once again in their first rematch within the MMA spectrum.

Pereira has given a stern warning to his doubters, specifically Drake, who previously gambled on Adesanya emerging victorious. And suffice it to say, Poatan has shared a word of advice with Drake, who is renowned for placing bets on sporting events.

Alex Pereira has counselled Drake to place a bet on him as opposed to his previous pick of Israel Adesanya.

Poatan recently took to his Instagram to provide Drake with a suggestion on whom to place his parlay on, with a subtle dig at Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian captioned a video of him striking pads with his trainer.

His caption said:

“@champagnepapi – I hope this time you bet on the right person 🤑”

Drake has earned himself a reputation for indulging in wagers regarding sporting events. The 36-year-old has witnessed his own share of success but has also experienced a few instances of failure.

One such incident involved the current UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira and former UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. During their world title contest, the Six Gods had placed a staggering two-million-dollar stake on the Kiwi to reign supreme.

Drake loses $2 million bet backing UFC fighter Israel Adesanya to win last night. pic.twitter.com/SwjCEGVvBI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2022

Unfortunately for the Canadian, the 31-year-old was knocked out on his feet in the fifth round of their match. Thereby leading him to lose his money. Given how their last outing concluded, it would be folly not to listen to Pererira’s advice on Drizzy’s part.

Pereira vs Adesanya 2!

Pereira and Adesanya are expected to settle their differences once and for all next month. The two are slated to headline UFC 286 in. The Last Stylebender will aspire to right his wrongs this time and pick up a much-needed victory against his long-standing adversary.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that this is a legacy fight for the Kiwi. Poatan, in contrast, will be looking to shut the door on their rivalry, which was incepted over seven years ago.

It goes without saying that if Israel Adesanya does stand tall in the rematch, we will be looking at the trilogy to close out the year.

