Joe Rogan Reveals Dana White Reached Out to Address ‘Bulls**t’ Rumors About Jon Jones Earning $30 Million

Allan Binoy
Published

Dana White (L), Jon Jones (R)

Is Jon Jones really demanding $30 million to unify the UFC heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall? After letting the story run wild himself, UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed that bossman Dana White has personally reached out to debunk the buzz.

UFC isn’t exactly known for paying its fighters the dough, so when Rogan claimed he had “heard” that the promotion was willing to shell out that much, popular media outlets picked it up. Even UFC veterans like Daniel Cormier went ahead with the story and claimed that if Jones was even getting half of what is being talked about, it was a great way to bow out of the sport.

But Uncle Dana doesn’t want people to believe he loves Jones that much, despite the constant assertion against logic to claim him as the pound-for-pound #1 in the world. And now, Rogan has been obliged to let people know.

“So Dana contacted me and said that rumor’s bulls**t. I felt obligated to tell everybody that was a fake rumor.”

Does this mean Jones is still fighting Aspinall? Probably. The UFC might not be shelling out a cool $30 mil but if White is to be believed, Jones hasn’t had a poor payday in a while. Last year, following the UFC 310 presser, he had assured the media that there was a reason Jones’s fight purse remains a closely guarded secret.


As this unfolds, MMA scribe Ariel Helwani has claimed that $30 million would have been too big a price to pay for a prizefighter like ‘Bones‘.

Helwani compares Jones to boxing champs

It’s true. Jones’ boxing counterparts earn tens of millions on a regular basis. For the Daniel Dubois fight, that Anthony Joshua lost, he is expected to have made in excess of $25-$30 million, via PPV points.

Tyson Fury reportedly made $190 million for the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk! Surely, Fury is the biggest name in heavyweight boxing at the moment. So, compared to what he makes, Jones’s speculated payday would have been chump change.

Helwani claims as much!

“Am I surprised by that number? No. If you compare what the top heavyweights are getting in boxing, that’s actually quite cheap, to be honest.”

Helwani also claimed that even if the UFC paid Jones that amount of money and Aspinall $5 million, the organization would likely still turn a profit from the fight.

The UFC’s revenue machine, fueled by pay-per-views, sponsorships, and massive fan interest, reportedly ensures they can afford such a payout without breaking a sweat.

So why was Uncle Dana so quick to shut this rumor down? Perhaps it further fuels the growing conversation about fighter pay and how the UFC’s business model compares to other combat sports.

