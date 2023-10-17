6 Years After $100,000,000 Floyd Mayweather Fight, Conor McGregor Compares His Performance With Canelo Alvarez

The first UFC double division champion, Conor McGregor, shocked many by going ten rounds against the unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While doing so, he earned the biggest payday of his fighting career, $100 million. Six years after their fight, in his recent tweet, the Irishman has called out ‘Money’ for a rematch. Moreover, ‘The Notorious’ also compared his performance with Canelo Alvarez vs. Floyd Mayweather.

‘The Notorious’ remains quite active on social media. While the Irishman prepares for his octagon return, through his recent Tweet, he has also kept the door open for a return to the boxing ring.

Conor McGregor compares his performance with Canelo Alvarez against Floyd Mayweather

Over the years, many fighters have tried their luck in defeating the unbeatable Floyd Mayweather. Similarly, 23-year-old Canelo Alvarez took on ‘Money’ in an exciting twelve-round fight back in 2013. However, the upcoming Mexican sensation came up short as the boxing legend won through a majority decision.

During their fight, Alvarez landed 117 punches out of 526 punches with 22% accuracy. Similar to the Mexican boxer, McGregor was also a rising star in the combat sports realm when he took on ‘Money’ back in 2017.

Although even he couldn’t blemish the undefeated record of Mayweather by losing in the 10th round via TKO. As per a report from Boxing Scene, in their fight, Conor McGregor landed 111 punches out of 430 with 26% accuracy. This was the point of comparison in McGregor’s recent Tweet. He wrote:

“One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.“

Conor McGregor claimed that he landed more shots on Mayweather than Canelo Alvarez. However, according to the reports from the Boxing Scene, this assertion contradicts the facts.

But the Irishman had a better shot accuracy against Mayweather in comparison to Alvarez. A fact that will please him, considering their past feud.

McGregor claimed he will beat Alvarez in a unique way

Over the years, ‘The Notorious‘ has left few fighters untouched in his relentless feuds. Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez was no exception to this.

Back in September, McGregor gave an interview with Seconds Out, in which he addressed the potential matchup with Alvarez. While discussing he also gave a brief about a unique way in which he will defeat the boxer.

The Irishman claimed that he would beat Alvarez with his leg, leaving the viewers perplexed. However, it remains unclear whether the boxer would ever present him with the opportunity to do so.

Despite the low probability of their fight, McGregor will remain a prominent figure in the realm of combat sports. Thus, it is safe to say that the fans would be excited if the UFC star were to face ‘Money‘ again.