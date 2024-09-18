UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Calls Arm Wrestling the ‘Most Absurd Display of Machismo’

UFC color commentator and martial arts enthusiast, Joe Rogan has called out arm wrestling as the dumbest ‘Macho’ thing us humans do. The podcasters watches fighters try and break each other’s face, and that is before they make that lonely walk to the octagon. However, arm wrestling is where he draws the line, and his logic is sound.

It’s simple. One is a vicious sport and the other is a test of strength that often leads to injuries. Just as leg locks in wrestling sometimes end up breaking legs, arm wrestling too can be dangerous since most people that do try it, do so without proper techniques or protective equipments.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube, the UFC commentator brought on fellow comedian and friend host Tom Segura. The pair started off the podcast talking about legs and arms breaking from leg locks as well as Jiu Jitsu submissions. But as things moved to the subject of arm wrestling, Rogan was quick to point out his disgust with the ‘practice’.

“It’s the dumbest Macho thing that we do, when guys go, ‘wanna arm wrestle bro?’..”

As right then, as if to make a point, Segura recalled the time he arm wrestled Rogan and realized how freakishly strong the UFC color commentator was, compared to him.

Now, while Rogan’s opinion of the age old masculine practice might hurt some sentiments, it’s a feeling he’s rather used to. As a matter of fact, he’s happy to accommodate them whenever time calls for it.

Recently, he committed the cardinal sin of praising YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul ahead of the Mike Tyson fight.

Rogan confused by Paul hate

Everybody on social media has been very vocal about how they feel about Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson. ‘Iron’ Mike is not his old self anymore on account of pushing 60 and fighting a young man 30 years his junior.

With the generational age gap between the pair, fans are concerned for Tyson’s health. However, in a recent podcast episode on YouTube, Rogan defended ‘The Problem Child’ and questioned those who questioned the boxer’s legitimacy.

“You know, I think he’s like any other young and upcoming boxers, just everybody dismisses him because he’s a YouTuber.”

Paul’s infamy brings millions of new eyes to the sport, which essentially means, for all purposes, Paul has ended up handing over an untapped market to boxing.

This is why Rogan does not understand the hate for Paul. Besides, he also believes that Paul is actually a decent boxer and not some internet celebrity doing this for fun.

That said, the UFC commentator is also hoping that the YouTuber turned boxer wouldn’t knock Mike Tyson out in their fight.

Rogan did not speak out against the fight, but did reveal that he would not want to watch ‘Iron’ get knocked out at the age of 58 in front of the whole world against a YouTuber.

On the other hand, the podcast host and his guests for the day still remain conflicted and simply because they know that even at this age, Tyson is capable of knocking anyone out.

He may have lost some of his speed, but that KO power is something he does not look to be losing any time soon.