UFC Star Israel Adesanya Launches Real Estate Business Guided by Father to Secure Post-UFC Future

Most fans may have heard the former UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya, saying that he won’t be in the promotion after five more years. Well, ‘Izzy’s’ recent actions might make fans think that he was indeed serious about the issue. Lately, ‘The Last Stylebender’ inaugurated his own Real Estate Business which he views as an investment to secure his future after he quits the UFC. However, in his latest YouTube video, Adesanya gave the credit for planning and developing the entire organization to his father, Oluwafemi Adesanya.

The career of a professional sports person is pretty short-lived as compared to other professions. Most sports persons find it difficult to continue in their field after their late thirties while most other professionals continue to work till or above sixty as well. ‘Izzy’s’ father had a perfect understanding of the fact that ‘Izzy’ and his family would need a stable source of income after the 34-year-old retires from the UFC.

He counted this as the primary reason behind investing in the real estate business venture. Oluwafemi also opined that the business would be looked after pretty well since it would be him fulfilling that responsibility. ‘The Last Stylebender’ expressed his gratefulness to his father before unveiling the board of his company which read, “Adesanya Close”. He said,

“I just wanna say thank you to my Dad. I just fund this. He’s the guy who takes his time to actually be there and be in touch with everyone who are a part of the project.”

‘The Last Stylebender’s’ post-UFC plans are looking to be pretty concrete. But UFC fans won’t like to think about his retirement right now. Instead, they may be interested in knowing who is the Nigerian-New Zealander fighting next.

Who will Israel Adesanya fight next?

Since Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has already been booked to defend his title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, ‘Izzy’ won’t be moving up to light heavyweight anytime soon. But the current UFC middleweight king, Dricus Du Plessis, had also called him out after his UFC 297 victory. The previous feud between these two got a large chunk of fans desiring this fight.

However, the current scenario has laid a question mark on this fight as well. Recently, ‘Stillknocks’ took to his ‘X’ account and questioned who out of Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya should fight next. The poll ended with a marginal victory for the ones who wanted Du Plessis to fight Sean Strickland.

If the UFC authorities go by the opinion of Du Plessis’s fans, ‘Izzy’ might miss out on this fight as well. Thus, it will be hard to guess who he will fight next if he doesn’t get the Du Plessis fight.