MMA Guru Ridicules Sean O’Malley for Claiming Conor McGregor-like Stardom After Exposing His Numbers

The UFC has been in desperate need of a superstar ever since Conor McGregor became sporadic in his activity levels. There have been a few fighters touted to have the potential of taking over the spot from Conor McGregor. However, none of them have been able to get remotely close to ‘The Notorious’ in terms of fame and notoriety. Sean O’Malley is one such fighter who is considered by the UFC to be a star in the making. However, that does not appear to be the case based on a recent internet beef on X.

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley recently sat down for an interview with Demetrious Johnson. During the interview, the two men covered a number of topics, including his upcoming fight, reaching the same level of success as Conor McGregor and more.

The episode was posted two weeks back and garnered significant views. However, ‘Suga’ was called out on Twitter by ‘The MMA Guru’. He said,

Advertisement

“Hey @SugaSeanMMA if you are “going to be a McGregor level star” then wtf, am I gonna be bigger than McGregor? get view mogged in one day by a fat pig in his bedroom you irrelevant UFC world champion.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/THATBOYMMAGURU/status/1760534994470998138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



‘The MMA Guru’ also sat down with Demetrious Johnson for an interview on his channel. The interview posted just yesterday is closing in on 224,000 views. This prompted ‘MMA Guru’ to fire shots at O’Malley. On the contrary, ‘Sugar’ has the chance to further elevate his status as a star in the UFC next month as he takes on Marlon Vera in what will be his first title defence.

However, even as O’Malley gets criticized, he has, in many instances, expressed his admiration for McGregor.

Sean O’Malley has Conor McGregor ambitions

Conor McGregor paved the way for fighters in MMA in a lot of ways. ‘The Notorious’ made fighters realise that they could earn a lot more money if they marketed themselves well and promoted their fights.

Advertisement

This is something we see imitated often these days. ‘Sugar’ on multiple occasions has stated that he draws inspiration from Conor McGregor.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3nTb8Sr3KB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



He went on further to add that when he saw McGregor making nine figures for his boxing fight; it inspired him and gave him confidence that he could do the same as well.

O’Malley is already one of the biggest stars in the sport, without a doubt. However, if he is able to secure a win over Marlon Vera, it will further elevate his status and bring him somewhat closer to Conor McGregor.