WATCH: Alex Pereira Receives Spiritual Blessing and a Message From the Pataxó Tribe Ahead of UFC 313

There are a couple of things UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira does before every fight. A) He shaves his head. B) He goes back to his roots to the Pataxo tribe. Ahead of his fourth title defense at UFC 313, he has done just that.

Pereira, who returns to action in headlining status, takes on the surging Magomed Ankalaev at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ankalaev is widely considered to be his biggest challenge yet, courtesy of an evolved ground game that the Brazilian is simply not used to.

So Pereira needs as much help as he can get, and if it is from his ancestors, even better. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the tribe leader Ubiranan is now in the US, helping ‘Poatan’ out.

Footage has emerged of the Pataxo tribe chief leading their people in wishing the “warrior” well en route to the Octagon tonight in Las Vegas. Sporting face-paint and panache’s as donned by Pereira, the Pataxo people conducted a ritual and prayer for their favorite son.

“What’s up everybody, Ubiranan Pataxo here,” a video posted on social media featuring the tribe said.

“I’m here with the Pataxo tribe. We just finished a strong prayer for our warrior ‘Poatan’ (Alex Pereira). And they have a message. We have the fight [with Magomed Ankalaev[ coming up. We’re ready to watch his fight. Chama or no chama, guys? Chama!” they added.

Ubiranan and the Pataxó people have a message for their “warrior” Alex Pereira ahead of #UFC313 ( @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/O7vb8YQq1f — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 9, 2025

This isn’t something new for the UFC light heavyweight champion. It’s a ritual he has gone through throughout his entire time in the UFC, more so now that he’s been in possession of precious UFC gold.

But how did this precious relationship come to be?

Pereira shares ancestry with Pataxo tribe

As well as his memorable pre-fight war paint and panache worn on his head, Pereira even does a ritualistic Octagon-walk — or march, pre-fight, while launching an imaginary arrow into his opponent.

And while a lot of fans try to copy him because it sounds cool, Pereira’s roots run a lot deeper. As revealed during his tenure at 185 lbs, the champion shares an indigenous ancestry with the Pataxo tribe.

As a matter of fact, following his middleweight title success in the octagon, Pereira had even brought the belt back to Ubiranan and the Pataxo tribe in Bahia, Brazil.

“What an honor to welcome this warrior (Alex Pereira) in our reservation. A man who always represents our people. You’re always welcome to this sacred place.” ” the Pataxo tribe wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reserva Pataxó Porto do Boi (@reservapataxoportodoboi)

However, ahead of his rematch with Jiri Prochazka last summer at UFC 303, Pereira’s link to the tribe came into scrutiny. In a tense pre-fight build-up, the Czech striker speculated the Brazilian was using “black magic”, rituals, and voodoo en route to the UFC title. Pereira staunchly denied this.

“All respect to him, but no man, I’m a god-fearing man,” Pereira said of Prochazka’s claims.

“I have God in my heart…he’s just saying these things. I’ve never participated in any of those things. I’m a regular person. If he really believed that, take a doll, tie my hands and feet, and then fight me, like that’s going to work?“, the light heavyweight champion asserted.

Pereira won that fight by second-round KO.