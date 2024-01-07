“Forcing My GF to Watch”: UFC Champion Sean Strickland Obsesses Over ‘The Boys’ Series Ahead of It’s New Season Release

The current UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, is training hard for his upcoming fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. But ‘Tarzan’ also makes sure that he relaxes well after training. A recent incident revealed that he probably tunes into various web series for relaxation. Also, the noted American satirical superhero television series, ‘The Boys’ is one of his favorites. This is why Strickland recently revealed that he’ll introduce his girlfriend to ‘The Boys’ frenzy as well.

‘The Boys’ has already released three seasons in the years 2019, 2020 and 2022. It revolves around a team of ethical superheroes named ‘The Boys’ fighting off the unethical superheroes of Vogue International. Strickland has probably been through all three seasons of the series. He also knows that the fourth season is scheduled to release in 2024.

The UFC middleweight champ’s Instagram story made it apparent that he wanted his girlfriend to complete all three seasons so that she could enjoy the fourth one after its release to the fullest. The words in his story read:

“Forcing the gf to watch The Boys before the next season. Best show”

Well, several fans may agree with Strickland about ‘The Boys’ being one of the best web shows on air currently. But most of them may be worried even more about what will happen when Strickland faces Dricus Du Plessis, inside the octagon.

Will Sean Strickland manage to hold the UFC middleweight gold even after UFC 297?

Strickland may have entered the UFC 293 octagon against Israel Adesanya as a huge underdog. But his performance made him look like the favorite. Strickland prefers a strike fest, instead of going down to the ground. But it is his insane cardio that provides him with enough energy to maintain pressure and strike till the ending seconds of 5-round fights. Strickland will want to repeat UFC 293-like performance in his UFC 297 main event fight.

But his rival, du Plessis, has also emerged as one of the strongest middleweight contenders in the current roster. ‘Stillknocks’ is undefeated in the UFC as of now. Moreover, how he finished off his previous UFC champ rival, Robert Whittaker stands as proof of his superb striking skills. The UFC 296 showcased a scuffle between the two. But they were swiftly separated by the security. Hence, there’s a large chunk of UFC fans currently awaiting to witness the results of a no-holds-barred encounter between the two.