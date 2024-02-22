Michael Chandler Highlights Lack of Appreciation for WWE Stars Amidst Contract Signing Talks

The UFC and the WWE have been at the forefront of entertainment in the combat sports industry for a long time now. While the WWE follows a storytelling script, there is a huge focus on the overall experience of the event which the UFC has learnt from and improved upon over the years. After the recent merger of the two entities, fans can expect a lot more cross promotion, as was recently the case. Michael Chandler cut another epic promotion while attending the recent WWE Raw event. Following the event, Chandler joined Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’, where he addressed a number of issues.

Advertisement

Chief among them was his fight against Conor McGregor. ‘Iron’ also shared his experience of attending the Raw event recently and his appreciation for WWE stars. He said,

“I don’t think they get enough credit… and when it comes to the WWE, I am absolutely blown away. Especially being that close, watching these bodies fly and flip, and slam and smack, and the bodies hitting the floor….They don’t get enough credit, crazy athletes and a heck of a show. The UFC puts on a great show, the WWE man, I gotta say some of these guys walking out the entire crowd is chanting. They’re signing along…. It was a heck of a show man.”

Advertisement



The UFC was sold to WME-IMG in 2016 for a whopping $4 billion. Recently, the parent company of the UFC also bought the WWE for a jaw-dropping $9.3 billion.

Since the acquisition, the two companies, UFC and the WWE, were merged to make one entity, the TKO group. This is now a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock exchange.

However, while the entire combat world waits for the Chandler-McGregor rivalry, a possible WWE run for Chandler has been teased.

Michael Chandler to join the WWE?

There have been many instances where WWE athletes have come over to the UFC and vice versa. Chandler has all the qualities to be a big name in the WWE and his short speech on Monday night was the perfect example of that.

Following the event, Chandler spent time with Paul Levesque aka ‘Triple H’. Levesque is the Chief Content Officer for the WWE and plays a crucial role in identifying and signing talent.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3jlB8Vuswj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Chandler posted a picture with Levesque with the caption, “Contract signed”. At this point in time, there are no reports suggesting a switch for Levesque. However, after he is done with the UFC, there is a very strong possibility that Michael Chandler could try his luck in the WWE.