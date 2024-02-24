Brian Ortega Girlfriend: Why Did Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez Breakup?

The pair of the noted GWOAT of the UFC, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes, and Nina Nunes may be one of the most discussed power couples of the UFC. However, they are far from being the only ones. The famed UFC featherweight Brian Ortega’s relationship with the flyweight, Tracy Cortez, also had fans excited a few years back. But the previous year came with the news of their breakup. While most fans may know how Ortega and Cortez got into a relationship, a lot of them may be in the dark regarding the reason behind their breakup.

Advertisement

A comment from ‘T-City’ on one of Cortez’s Instagram posts got things rolling between the two. It read:

“F*** it ima shoot my shot.”

Advertisement

They ended up dating each other after this. During the time of their relationship, Cortez graced Ortega’s fights multiple times to support him. Several fans may have witnessed her among the UFC 266 audiences where Ortega locked horns with the recently dethroned UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. The 33-year-old also talked about their relationship in a few interviews.

A few reports also say that Ortega had proposed to Cortez. But things took a wrong turn between the two in 2023. ‘T-City’ and Cortez may have had their breakup previously. But it was an ‘X’ update from the noted UFC featherweight, Paulo Costa, which got the fans talking.

However, nobody except the two knows the exact reason behind their split. But a look at the calendar will reveal that Ortega’s next fight will start in a few more hours. Let’s take a look at who he will be facing for his next fight.

Will Brian Ortega be able to get the better of his UFC Fight Night 237 rival?

‘T-City’ will be taking on the noted former UFC interim featherweight champ, Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 237. But his record against ‘El Pantera’ hasn’t been on the mark. The 33-year-old picked up a nasty shoulder injury in the first round of his initial fight against Rodriguez, which resulted in a TKO loss.

Advertisement

It’s quite apparent that he will be desperate to avenge his loss this time. But Rodriguez’s unconventional striking style and superb agility may create problems for Ortega. It won’t be wrong to expect that he will try to take the fight to the ground as soon as he can. However, nobody except Father Time knows whether ‘T-City’ will be able to get back to wins on 24 February or not.