Daniel Cormier Thinks Conor McGregor is Doing Everything Possible to Make Michael Chandler Uncomfortable

Lately, the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor, revealed that he would make his octagon return on 29 June this year. ‘Mystic Mac’ also said that he would be fighting his previously scheduled rival Michael Chandler in his comeback bout. However, the weight at which McGregor wanted to fight Chandler baffled several fans including noted former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier. ‘DC’ also gave out his take on why McGregor wanted the fight to happen at “185”.

Advertisement

Cormier initially tallied McGregor to the noted former UFC middleweight champ, Alex Pereira. He said that neither of them can actually be a middleweight. But Cormier feels that McGregor wants to play the villain currently. He even compared ‘Mystic Mac’s’ laugh at the end of the video to the legendary villain character, ‘Dr. Evil’ from the ‘Austin Powers’ film series.

‘DC’ also had an answer to why McGregor was choosing to be the villain. It can be said that he was doing it all to take control of the game and get Chandler twisted up in his mind. The UFC analyst stated that ‘The Notorious’ is doing everything possible to make ‘Iron’ uncomfortable. Cormier mentioned:

Advertisement

“Because the villain manipulates. Because the villain pulls the strings. The villain makes you move to his rhythm.”

‘DC’ also laid stress on the fact that Chandler should’ve approached McGregor differently. The former UFC champ-champ implied that Chandler should’ve showcased a bit of nonchalance regarding the fight. However, a lot of fans are currently confused whether McGregor’s demand is logical or not.

Can Michael Chandler make 185 lbs as per the preference of Conor McGregor?

A look at Michael Chandler’s physique will say that he is a bit shorter than most UFC lightweights. Shorter people are also found to be lighter than the taller ones in most cases. Like most other fighters Chandler also cuts weight to come down to his general weight class of 155 lbs. But his shorter stature might compel him to have a lower walk-around weight than most UFC lightweights. In such a situation, several fans may be questioning, does Chandler weigh 185 lbs even if his walk-around weight is considered?

But Chandler has already answered all such questions. At the end of January 2023, ‘Iron’ appeared on a podcast named, ‘Believe You Me’ along with the noted UFC persona, Michael Bisping. The fans were talking about the McGregor vs. Chandler fight even in those days. In answer to one of the questions asked Chandler said,

Advertisement

“I’m walking around almost 190 right now.”

So it can be said that Chandler does have the capability to make 185lbs and fight as a middleweight as per McGregor’s request. But now that ‘DC’ has given out his take, fans may not be surprised if Chandler comes out with a denial of McGregor’s condition.