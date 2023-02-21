Is Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling for UFC Title Official?

The Bantamweight division in the UFC has always been one of the most competitive divisions. The division right now looks better than ever before. With the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling sitting at the top of the mountain, the division has no shortage of challenges. With all the criticism that The ‘Funk Master’ went through after the DQ win against Yan, he came back and defeated Yan in fashion. Sterling then put on a beating on TJ Dillashaw to retain his title. There is an Olympic gold medalist who has been out of the sport but is willing to face the UFC champion for his title and his name is Henry Cejudo.

Henry ‘The Messenger’ Cejudo has been in talks with the UFC to make his comeback. Will he get to face Sterling for the 135-pound title is the real question?

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for the Bantamweight championship?

Henry Cejudo has been eyeing a comeback in the UFC. The delay in the comeback was assumed to be because of the negotiations between Cejudo and the UFC. The Messenger wanted a comeback back directly for the title.

Dana White, however, did not like the idea of Henry Cejudo coming back and fighting for the title after a layoff. Negotiations were going on between the two for this. With a fantastic record of 16 wins and 2 losses, Cejudo has shown that he is nothing but a winner.

Henry Cejudo has beaten some of the top names in the UFC and also became a double champ back in the day. When he fought in the 125-pound division, he beat ‘Mighty Mouse’ to win the title. Henry moved up a weight class and surprised everyone as he beat Marlon Moraes, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz in the 135-pound division.

Since Cejudo has left, Aljamain Sterling has been dominating the division. His impressive record and a crushing ground game signify his dominance. The reports were out which stated that Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling are targeted for UFC Title.

Shortly after, Aljamain Sterling announced through his YouTube channel that he will be facing Henry Cejudo for the Bantamweight Title on May 6th at UFC 288.

How would the fight look?

Both Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling have a crushing ground game. ‘The Funk Master’ dominates his opponents on the ground and looks for a submission. Henry Cejudo, on the other hand, has an overall good game both on the feet and on the ground.

Cejudo is currently training Jon Jones for his upcoming fight against Cyril Gane. ‘The Messenger’ is known as one of the best minds in the sport. He is a puzzle solver and has defeated many notable names. Thus, given the abilities of both fighters, this bout is surely going to be a banger. Also, after such a long layoff it will be interesting to see how Cejudo performs.

Will he be able to get the win against Sterling?

